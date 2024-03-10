Grant Propels HistoSpring to Accelerate Research Through Funding of Fully Automated Leica Bond RXm

Springfield, MA, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — HistoSpring was recently awarded a grant by the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) to fund the purchase of the Leica Bond RXm, a fully automated IHC and ISH stainer custom designed for scientific applications. The Bond RXm system will allow HistoSpring to expand its services to meet the growing demand of researchers, CROs, biotech, and pharma companies by increasing research capabilities and accelerating the development of targeted therapies.

“The Leica Bond RXm excels in automation. We see this machine freeing up precious time for researchers while enabling and improving new staining technologies.” said Sallie Schneider, Ph.D., Director of Histology at Histospring. “Our Leica Bond RXm is currently the only machine in Western Massachusetts being used for research purposes, and we are proud to be equipped with this open system that enables us to provide unmatched protocol and reagent selection flexibility.”

The Leica Bond RXm will serve HistoSpring’s client community by streamlining our current immunohistochemical services and expanding into the following areas:

Immunofluorescence (IF) and In Situ Hybridization (ISH) : Using the Leica Bond RXm, HistoSpring can offer increased flexibility to researchers performing IF, ISH, and similar testing to detect distributions of mRNAs and proteins while acting as an assist to laboratories with diverse tissue samples and staining requirements.

: Using the Leica Bond RXm, HistoSpring can offer increased flexibility to researchers performing IF, ISH, and similar testing to detect distributions of mRNAs and proteins while acting as an assist to laboratories with diverse tissue samples and staining requirements. Multiplexing : Leica Bond RXm can stain between 2-6 markers per slide. Autostaining tissue with multiple markers at once allows researchers to conserve tissue and more clearly determine cellular phenotypes.

: Leica Bond RXm can stain between 2-6 markers per slide. Autostaining tissue with multiple markers at once allows researchers to conserve tissue and more clearly determine cellular phenotypes. Exploring Spacial Environments: Streamlined multiplexing will allow researchers to analyze changes across a whole disease tissue and could unlock important changes occurring in spacial microenvironments.

The state-of-the-art autostainer purchased using the MLSC grant promises start-to-finish automation and versatility to clients seeking immunohistochemistry, fluorescent in situ hybridization and automated fluorescent multiplexing in tissues. Future purchases will remain aimed at furthering the company’s mission of offering comprehensive biomedical resources and services supporting discovery, preclinical, and clinical research.

About HistoSpring

HistoSpring is part of the Pioneer Valley Life Sciences Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit provider of biomedical resources to advance oncology research and precision medicine. To facilitate discoveries, we provide expert histology resources, pathology services, and unique data-rich biobank collections to researchers, CROs, biotech, and pharma companies. For more information, contact us at www.HistoSpring.com / 413-794-0523.