Atrium Village Hosts an Egg-Citing Easter Event

Owings Mills, Maryland, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Atrium Village is pleased to announce its annual Easter egg hunt event, a family-friendly celebration that promises to have everyone talking. It’s the ideal way to unite families at this senior living community.

A staple of the Owings Mills community, Atrium Village welcomes families on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. The event will allow community members to meet and mingle with the residents and staff of Atrium Village, explore their top-notch facilities, and participate in an exciting Easter egg hunt. Children will also have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny and capture this memorable moment with a photo.

Space for the event is limited, so those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at 410-363-0330 to secure their spot. Atrium Village is located at 4730 Atrium Court in Owings Mills, MD. This event underscores Atrium Village’s commitment to fostering a vibrant, engaging community that brings joy and connection to its residents and the wider Owings Mills area.

To learn more about this event or the community’s offerings, please visit the Atrium Village website or call 410-363-0330 to reserve a spot.

About Atrium Village: Atrium Village is a comprehensive senior living community in Owings Mills, MD. They offer various living options to meet the diverse needs of their residents, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Atrium Village is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment where residents can enjoy their retirement years in comfort and peace.

Company: Atrium Village

Address: 4730 Atrium Court

City: Owings Mills

State: MD

Zip code: 21117

Telephone number: 410-363-0330