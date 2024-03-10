CHARLESTON, S.C., 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — According to a recent Monster survey, 96% of people are currently job hunting, in large part because they need to make more money. Unfortunately, since pay isn’t keeping up with inflation, 39% of Americans currently have a side hustle and 44% believe they’ll always need one to make ends meet. But what if money could be earned while you sleep? Or Dave Ramsey says it this way, “What if you could give yourself a raise in your spare time?”

That is where passive income comes in. It can be incredibly helpful to generate passive income, which is revenue that takes very little effort to acquire. Passive income is a type of unearned income that is acquired with minimal labor to earn or maintain. It is often combined with another source of income, such as regular employment or a side job. Passive income, as an acquired income, needs to be reported to the IRS for taxes. Examples of passive income include rental income and business activities in which the earner does not materially participate.

“While these ventures may require some time, energy and upfront resources they can provide long-term rewards without ongoing work. Think of how you get revenue from stock dividends or rent from an apartment building that you own. If you’ve invested in a company and they’re paying you back in interest, that’s another example of passive income,” explained Raj Tulshan, founder of Mantra, “There are plenty of ways to generate passive income, such as renting out a parking space, selling your photos online, investing in stocks that pay dividends and writing a blog,” Tulshan continued. “Think of it as another way to add to your financial portfolio income, work your main job, or spend time with your family and friends. It can be a relatively easy way to secure an extra cash stream to build financial security.”

According to the US Census Bureau, 20% of American households earn passive income, with the median earnings averaging $4,200 a year. Younger demographics often rely on this extra revenue stream, with estimates suggesting that approximately 36% of millennials make passive income. By geography, California and Florida residents earn the most passive income. The Hilton Head, SC area was one of the top smaller metro areas, in terms of average passive income earners, with residents earning an average of $15,000 per year in passive income.

At a time when 73% of workers with a side hustle are actively thinking of quitting their jobs, consider whether your current job – combined with passive income – can help fund your future dreams of owning a business or building wealth.

According to the experts at Loan Mantra, here are some ideas to generate passive income:

Rent extra space. Is there commercial space that is not being used that has the potential for dual use? the parking lots of your business for weekend events for dual purposes? For example: a gymnastics gym that hosts birthday parties at the times it’s not training athletes, or a business office that sells premium parking on weekends when staff are at home, and particularly during high-traffic concerts or events?

Create an online course. Platforms like Udemy and 360Learning can be used to sell your content to third parties. Spotlight your business acumen by designing and selling courses based on your industry knowledge. While developing an online course often requires significant upfront work, if your course content resonates for the long-term, it can earn you passive income for years to come.

Invest in real estate . Investing in real estate either alone or with business partners can be a smart way to earn passive income. Consider different property types and determine the best return on investment opportunities in your area. Research current market conditions to determine when (and where) to buy. And it never hurts to network with people that are privy to city development plans and infrastructure grants.

Sell stock photos or artwork . Create and sell digital downloads of your artwork or photos via online marketplaces like Etsy. Shutterbugs can also earn royalties by selling original photographs to stock photo websites like Shutterstock or Adobe Stock. This method can help provide passive income coming in every time someone buys your photos or artwork online.

Purchase vending machines: Buy and place vending machines in strategic, high-traffic locations, such as airports, train or bus stations, office buildings, shopping plazas, and schools. The vending machine industry generated more than $19.8 billion in 2023 , and is estimated to reach $37.95 billion by 2032 . One well-trafficked vending machine can bring in hundreds of dollars in profit per month, so you can earn passive income as customers snack from your machine.

Invest in another business. When you provide capital for a business, you can earn a share of the profits – even if you’re a silent, hands-off partner. Be sure to research the opportunity carefully and put your money into a company that you truly believe in, with leaders that you’re confident will run a successful, profitable venture.

Write an ebook. Writing an e-book is a similar endeavor to writing an online e-learning course: it showcases industry expertise, requires some work upfront, then allows you to enjoy an ongoing passive payout. E-books don’t need to be long, and they can be quite inexpensive to create and distribute. Plus, online circulation allows for potentially huge, global distribution opportunities, which can increase passive revenue.

Rent out parking. If you have a substantial parking lot, consider renting it out. This is a great opportunity for people in high-demand areas, such as near a college campus with limited parking or near an event venue. During high-demand times (like during a concert or sporting event), raise the price to earn even more. the parking lots of your business for weekend events for dual purposes?

Blog it out. Create a blog or if you already have a blog for your business, expand it. Blogging is a low-risk way to earn passive content, and you don’t need special design or coding skills to get started. Find a user-friendly content management system and hosting service, create quality content, and promote it through a variety of delivery channels to maximize your income stream. Earn money by selling products (your own or affiliates’), creating sponsored posts, and/or running ads.

Shine online. If you have a large following on social media, use that influence to share and recommend products to others. This can also be done by monetizing your blog by becoming an affiliate. You can earn commission every time someone purchases the product from an affiliate link on your channels. Again, this may take some time and effort to set up but can pay off down the line. The more followers you have, the more money you can (potentially) make.

“This idea list is just the tip of the iceberg. Tap into your talents and creativity. Think of ways passive income can build up your portfolio income so you can have additional streams of revenue coming in while you’re busy doing other things,” Tulshan said. “Earning passive income can be a really effective way of generating additional revenue to build up your savings, start a new business or fund another dream to become more financially secure.”

