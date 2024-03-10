Huateng Pharma Proudly Unveils Its New Product – Semaglutide Side Chains

Changsha, China, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Huateng Pharma, a distinguished provider of premium pharmaceutical intermediates, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: Semaglutide Side Chain. This groundbreaking addition to Huateng Pharma’s esteemed portfolio signifies a remarkable leap forward in pharmaceutical innovation, showcasing a diverse array of compounds including AEEA-AEEA (CAS NO.: 1143516-05-5), SNAC (CAS NO.: 203787-91-1), tBuO-Ste-Glu(AEEA-AEEA)-OtBu (CAS NO.:1118767-16-0), and Fmoc-L-Lys[Oct-(otBu)-Glu-(otBu)-AEEA-AEEA]-OH (CAS NO.: 1662688-20-1).

Semaglutide Side Chain serves as a pivotal component in the synthesis of semaglutide, an innovative medication utilized in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Huateng Pharma’s unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation shines through in the meticulous development and production of these essential compounds, ensuring the highest standards of quality and purity.

Critical intermediates such as AEEA-AEEA (CAS NO.: 1143516-05-5) and SNAC (CAS NO.: 203787-91-1) play indispensable roles in the synthesis of Semaglutide Side Chain, driving the manufacturing process forward. Moreover, compounds like tBuO-Ste-Glu(AEEA-AEEA)-OtBu (CAS NO.:1118767-16-0) and Fmoc-L-Lys[Oct-(otBu)-Glu-(otBu)-AEEA-AEEA]-OH (CAS NO.: 1662688-20-1) significantly enhance the structural integrity and efficacy of the final product.

Ms. Sonia Lee, Sales Director at Huateng Pharma, shares her enthusiasm regarding the launch of Semaglutide Side Chain. “We are thrilled to introduce Semaglutide Side Chain to the pharmaceutical market. This innovative product underscores Huateng Pharma’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge solutions. With our expertise in intermediate development, we take immense pride in contributing to the production of semaglutide, a medication poised to make a profound impact on individuals grappling with type 2 diabetes.”

Huateng Pharma’s steadfast dedication to quality assurance and regulatory compliance ensures that Semaglutide Side Chain meets the stringent standards established by regulatory authorities worldwide. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and rigorous quality control processes underscore its commitment to delivering products of unparalleled reliability and consistency.

For further information about Huateng Pharma’s Semaglutide Side Chain and other innovative pharmaceutical solutions, please contact sales@huatengusa.com.

About Huateng Pharma

Huateng Pharma stands as a leading provider of premium pharmaceutical intermediates, specializing in the synthesis of innovative compounds for the pharmaceutical industry. With a steadfast focus on excellence and innovation, Huateng Pharma is dedicated to advancing healthcare through groundbreaking solutions.