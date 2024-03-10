Bakehouse Café: A Culinary Haven Unveiling the Fusion of Café, Restaurant, and Lounge

Belmore, Australia, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Bakehouse Café is thrilled to announce its unique establishment, transcending the traditional dining experience by combining a café, restaurant, and lounge into one harmonious space. Inspired by the contemporary bistro style with nuances of French Nouveau era aesthetics, Bakehouse Café sets the stage for an unparalleled gastronomic adventure.

The venue boasts elegant wrought iron screens, stunning timber parquetry floors, sleek marble columns, and brass detailing, creating an ambiance that’s both sophisticated and inviting.

Open seven days a week, from 7 am to 12 am (closing at 9.30 pm from Sunday to Thursday and 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays), Bakehouse Café invites patrons to savor a diverse menu featuring light meals, delectable cakes, and the acclaimed “best coffee in the area,” as attested by our local patrons.

As part of our commitment to providing a memorable experience, a cakeage fee of $15 per item is applicable on BYO cakes and desserts.

What’s On? Explore our gallery and discover the array of events and offerings that await you at Bakehouse Café. From live music to themed evenings, there’s always something special brewing at our establishment.

For inquiries and reservations, please contact(02) 9407 7777.

Embark on a culinary journey like no other at Bakehouse Café – where every moment is a celebration of taste and style.

About Bakehouse Café:

Bakehouse Café is a premier dining destination in Belmore, offering a unique blend of café, restaurant, and lounge experiences. With a commitment to culinary excellence, elegant ambiance, and a touch of French-inspired aesthetics, Bakehouse Café has become a local favorite.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.