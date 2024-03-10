The Flame Ignites Culinary Excellence in Canterbury

Canterbury, NSW, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury welcomes The Flame, the latest addition to its dining scene, promising a fusion of Modern Australian cuisine with iconic views. Situated at Canterbury League Club, The Flame offers patrons a picturesque dining experience overlooking the club’s front, lush gardens, and the iconic waterfall.

Diners are invited to savor a diverse menu featuring fresh and delicious Modern Australian meals. From shareable tapas plates to seafood, pasta, and a tantalizing 200-day aged steak, The Flame caters to all tastes. A dedicated kids’ menu ensures a family-friendly experience.

Key Highlights:

  • Modern Australian cuisine with a diverse menu
  • Picturesque views of the club’s front, lush gardens, and the iconic waterfall
  • Family-friendly with a special kids’ menu
  • Online table reservations available for a seamless experience

Operating Hours:

  • 6pm – 10.30pm (Friday & Saturday)
  • 11.30am – 3pm (Sunday)

Experience culinary delight at The Flame, where every meal is an exploration of taste and tradition. For reservations, easily book online through the provided app.

About The Flame:

The Flame at Canterbury League Club promises a unique blend of contemporary dining, breathtaking views, and a memorable culinary journey.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club. 

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.

