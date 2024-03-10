Introducing The Bistro: A Culinary Haven in Canterbury

Canterbury, NSW, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury League Club proudly unveils The Bistro, an exciting addition to the local culinary scene. This versatile establishment is set to redefine classic favorites and casual dining in modern surroundings.

Key Features:

Classic Favorites: The Bistro presents a diverse menu featuring an array of classic favorites, from succulent chicken schnitzel to house-battered fish and chips, mouthwatering salads, and juicy steaks and burgers.

Family-Friendly Atmosphere: Accommodating families, The Bistro boasts its own dedicated kids’ play area, creating the perfect space for older toddlers and young children.

Easy Reservations: Enhancing the dining experience, The Bistro offers 24/7 online bookings through the provided app, ensuring a seamless process for patrons.

Operating Hours:

– Lunch: 12pm – 2pm (Mon – Sat), 12pm – 3pm (Sun)

– Dinner: 5.30pm – 8.30pm (Sun – Thurs), 5.30pm – 9.30pm (Fri – Sat)

Community and Engagement:

– Functions: The Bistro caters to events, providing a versatile space for various occasions.

– Memberships: Explore exclusive membership benefits and offers for a more rewarding experience.

– Community Initiatives: As a community-centric establishment, The Bistro actively engages in local initiatives, fostering connections and contributing to the vibrant Canterbury community.

Contact Information:

For inquiries and reservations, please contact us at (02)9407 7777.

Discover the perfect blend of classic favorites and casual dining in modern surroundings at The Bistro. Join us for a culinary journey that promises to delight the senses and create lasting memories.

About Canterbury League Club:

Canterbury League Club is an iconic hospitality destination in Belmore, South West Sydney, offering multiple dining options, live entertainment, and a commitment to community engagement.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.