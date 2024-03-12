RFID Kanban Systems Market to Surpass US$ 8.4 Billion by 2032, Boasting a Remarkable 18.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate

The RFID Kanban systems market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a surge to surpass US$ 8.4 billion by 2032, driven by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. This upward trajectory, originating from a market size of US$ 1.6 billion in 2022, underscores the transformative potential of RFID Kanban solutions in modern inventory management.

A significant catalyst fueling this expansion is the escalating demand for smart healthcare systems and advanced inventory management solutions. Amidst profound transformations within the healthcare sector, the integration of technology has become indispensable. RFID Kanban Systems emerge as a pivotal solution, offering a streamlined and highly efficient approach to managing medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and equipment.

In the healthcare domain, RFID Kanban Systems are revolutionizing inventory management by enabling real-time tracking of inventory levels. This ensures consistent availability of critical items for medical professionals, ultimately enhancing patient care by reducing downtime and optimizing operational costs within healthcare facilities.

Key Takeaways:

Growing demand for restocking of products the demand for RFID box segment to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period

The U.S. market is expected to reach US$ 3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% by the forecast period.

Growing demand for automation businesses in China are expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022-2032.

Multi-Bin RFID Kanban Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

A growing demand for inventory management of drugs in Japan is projected to drive market growth at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

RFID Kanban Systems: Competitive Landscape

New technologies and increasing technological innovations in the market will benefit manufacturers. Strategic partnerships can allow a company to expand its operational capabilities. Business expansion can be made smarter and more dynamic to reduce security breaches and power outages.

In December 2021, InvoTech Systems, Inc., a leader in trusted identity solutions, was acquired by HID Global, a worldwide provider of trusted identity solutions. As a result of the acquisition, HID Global’s RFID portfolio grows even further to provide a comprehensive range of advanced textile inventory management solutions for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations.

In April 2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill is going to test radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology in nearly 200 of their restaurants and distribution center in Chicago. This test has been developed in collaboration with the RFID Lab at Auburn University. In order to enhance inventory and traceability, the company plans to utilize the technology. With this new technology, Chipotle will be able to respond quickly to concerns about food safety and quality.

Key Players:

Brooks Automation Inc.

Datelka

Grifols S A

Hurst Green Plastics Ltd

LogiTag Systems

MATTTEO

MetraTec GmbH

Palex Medical SA (Bidco Palex S.L.)

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Scan Modul B.V.

Key Segments Covered In The RFID Kanban Systems Market Report:

RFID Kanban Systems Market by Type:

Single Bin RFID Kanban Systems

Multi-Bin RFID Kanban Systems

RFID Kanban Systems Market by Component:

RFID Kanban Systems Box

RFID Kanban Systems Base

RFID Kanban Systems Shelf/Cabinet

RFID Kanban Systems Electronic Shelf Displays

Other RFID Kanban System Components

RFID Kanban Systems Market by Application:

RFID Kanban Systems for Supply Chain Inventory Management

RFID Kanban Systems for Equipment Identification

RFID Kanban Systems for Track and Trace Solutions

RFID Kanban Systems for Other Applications

RFID Kanban Systems Market by Data Center Type:

RFID Kanban Systems for Enterprise Data Centers

RFID Kanban Systems for Managed Data Centers

RFID Kanban Systems for Colocation Data Centers

RFID Kanban Systems for Cloud and Edge Data Centers

RFID Kanban Systems Market by Vertical:

RFID Kanban Systems for BFSI

RFID Kanban Systems for Government and Public Sector

RFID Kanban Systems for IT and ITeS

RFID Kanban Systems for Manufacturing

RFID Kanban Systems for Healthcare and Life Science

RFID Kanban Systems for Telecommunications

RFID Kanban Systems Market by Region:

North America RFID Kanban Systems Market

Europe RFID Kanban Systems Market

Asia Pacific RFID Kanban Systems Market

Middle East and Africa RFID Kanban Systems Market

Latin America RFID Kanban Systems Market

