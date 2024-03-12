Malt Ingredient Market Overview 2016-2024: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 7.3 bn Global Market Report 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global malt ingredient market is poised for substantial growth, driven by factors such as the burgeoning confectionary business, expanding food industry, and evolving consumer preferences for bakery products. According to Transparency Market Research, the market is projected to grow at a robust rate of 4.7% from 2016 to 2024, reaching a valuation of USD 7.3 billion by 2024. This article explores the key drivers, market segments, major players, and regional dynamics shaping the growth of the malt ingredient market.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the major players that are helping the global malt ingredient market are Malt Products Corporation, VIVESCIA Industries, Malteries Soufflet SAS, Cargill, Boosrtmalt Group, and Simpsons Malt Limited

Driving Forces and Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of confectionary products, coupled with the overall expansion of the food industry, particularly in bakery and confectionary segments, is fueling the growth of the global malt ingredient market. Doughnuts and pizzas are expected to be prominent contributors to this growth, driven by the intensifying trend of fast foods and the rise of dual-income families with hectic lifestyles. Additionally, the growing disposable income, especially in regions like Asia Pacific, is propelling the demand for bakery and confectionary goods, further augmenting the market growth.

Market Segmentation and Product Applications:

The market is segmented based on product type, source, application, and grade, including standard and specialty grades. Applications range from doughnuts, cakes, and pastries to cookies, brownies, biscuits, bread, and more. With a focus on convenience and indulgence, the demand for doughnuts and pizzas is expected to lead the market, driven by changing consumer lifestyles and preferences.

Regional Dynamics:

North America emerges as a prominent regional market, fueled by the growing bakery and confectionary sectors in countries like the United States and Canada. High demand for pizza and cookies further propels market growth in this region. Europe also witnesses significant growth, particularly in demand for cookies and doughnuts, offering lucrative opportunities for market players.

Specialty Ingredients and Market Opportunities:

The growing popularity of non-alcoholic malt beverages and the increasing incorporation of malt ingredients in gluten-free products are key trends driving market growth. Specialty ingredient manufacturers are poised to capitalize on these trends, as consumers seek healthier alternatives and innovative flavors. Additionally, endorsements from experts and extensive advertising efforts have boosted the attractiveness of malt-based products, opening up vast avenues for market expansion.

