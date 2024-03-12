GMO Crops and Seeds Market to Exceed US$ 36,653.2 mn by 2022 – Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global population is burgeoning, and with it, the demand for food is escalating. Conventional agricultural methods are struggling to keep pace with this demand, necessitating innovative approaches to crop production. In this context, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have emerged as a promising solution to enhance crop yield and resilience. Despite facing challenges and controversies, the GMO crops and seeds market continues to grow, driven by the urgent need to bolster food security worldwide.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key companies operating in the global GMO crops and seeds market include DOW Agrosciences LLC, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Monsanto Co., KWS SAAT SE, E.l. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd., Bayer Crop Science India Ltd, Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp, Land O’ Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corp., Takii Seeds, Agreliant Genetics LLC, and DLF Seeds and Science.

Driving Forces of Market Growth:

The global GMO crops and seeds market is propelled by the pressing need to increase crop production to feed a growing population. Traditional agricultural practices are proving inadequate, prompting the adoption of GMO seeds known for their ability to amplify crop yield and develop resilient crop varieties. Breakthroughs in biotechnology have enabled researchers to modify genes directly, accelerating the production of genetically engineered seeds with superior traits.

Market Dynamics and Controversies:

While GMO crops offer numerous benefits, they are not without controversy. Concerns about the extinction of heirloom crop varieties and resistance from certain ethnic communities hinder market growth to some extent. Additionally, studies suggest potential environmental impacts of GMO crops, raising questions about their long-term sustainability. Farmers’ reactions to GMO adoption vary, reflecting the complexity of the issue.

Market Segmentation and Trends:

The GMO crops and seeds market is segmented by crop type, trait, sales channel, and geography. Corn leads the market, driven by its efficacy as an insect repellant. Traits such as herbicide tolerance and insect tolerance are key drivers of market growth. North America dominates the market, owing to extensive use of GMO crops for insect repulsion.

Future Outlook and Challenges:

Despite challenges and controversies, the GMO crops and seeds market is expected to exhibit robust growth in the coming years. Innovations in seed technology aim to maximize agricultural productivity and address food security concerns. However, addressing environmental and social concerns surrounding GMOs will be crucial for sustainable market growth.

