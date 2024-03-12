Dry Whole Milk Powder Market to Surpass US$ 12,761.1 mn by 2022 – Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Dry whole milk powder has emerged as a valuable solution to the challenges posed by perishability concerns of fresh dairy products. With its extended shelf life of up to one year, powdered milk offers a convenient and reliable alternative, especially in regions with temperature extremities and unreliable cold chain infrastructure. The market for dry whole milk powder is witnessing significant growth, fueled by its advantages in transportation, changing consumer lifestyles, and increasing demand in various applications, particularly in the bakery and confectionery sector.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players in the global dry whole milk powder market profiled in this report are Nestle, Lactalis Group, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Danone, Belgomilk, Dana Dairy, Saputo Ingredients, Alimra, and Amul.

Market Growth and Outlook:

According to Transparency Market Research, the global dry whole milk powder market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022, reaching a valuation of US$12,761.1 million by the end of the forecast period. The market is driven by the dominance of instant dry milk powder, which is expected to maintain its attractiveness with a CAGR of 4.7% during the same period.

Segmentation and Regional Trends:

The market is segmented based on product type, sales channel, application, and geography. Instant dry milk powder holds the largest market share, driven by its convenience and ease of use. Asia Pacific except Japan emerges as the dominant region, fueled by rising purchasing power and increasing demand for powdered milk. North America remains a significant market, driven by busy lifestyles and a robust packaged food industry. However, Europe and Japan are expected to experience marginal declines in market share.

Technological Advancements and Market Trends:

Producers of dry whole milk powder are leveraging processing technologies and microbiology advancements to enrich product pipelines and meet evolving consumer preferences. Innovations in food fortification techniques and processing technologies have enhanced the nutritional profile and shelf life of powdered milk. Additionally, the demand for organic dry whole milk powder is on the rise, reflecting growing consumer preferences for clean and natural products.

Impact of COVID-19 and Future Opportunities:

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought disruptions to businesses across the globe, including the dry whole milk powder market. However, changing consumption preferences and regulations in the processed food industry have opened new opportunities for packaging companies, ingredient manufacturers, and processing technology providers. Consumers are increasingly opting for environmentally friendly packaging and clean labeling, driving demand for innovative solutions in the dry whole milk powder market.

The global dry whole milk powder market is witnessing steady growth, driven by its extended shelf life, convenience, and versatility in various applications. With advancements in processing technologies and evolving consumer preferences, the market is poised for further expansion. Producers are focusing on meeting the demand for organic products and leveraging technological innovations to enhance product quality and appeal to a wider consumer base.

