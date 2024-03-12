Micro Irrigation Systems Market is Anticipated to Grow at A Sluggish CAGR of 9.1% by 2031- TMR Study

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ —In the year 2022, the global Micro Irrigation Systems market witnessed a valuation of US$ 10.9 billion, poised to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2031. Analysts predict a flourishing market, reaching a valuation of US$ 23.9 billion by the end of 2031.

Insights into Market Dynamics:

Analyst’s Perspective: The anticipated growth in the Micro Irrigation Systems market is driven by escalating water scarcity issues and the availability of government support and subsidies. The agricultural sector’s increasing focus on enhancing crop yields and optimizing returns on investments further fuels the demand for micro irrigation systems.

Smart Irrigation Technologies on the Rise: Precision irrigation, particularly smart drip irrigation systems, is gaining traction. This technology allows farmers to target specific areas with the precise amount of water needed. The awareness of sustainable water management in agriculture is rising globally, prompting vendors to develop sensor technologies that measure parameters like soil moisture, temperature, and humidity. These innovations aim to enhance water-efficient irrigation systems and increase the market share of micro irrigation systems.

Understanding Micro Irrigation Systems:

Efficiency and Productivity: Micro irrigation systems, encompassing drippers, sprinklers, and foggers, play a vital role in ensuring efficient water use ranging from 50-90%. These systems enhance crop productivity and farmer income through precise water management. With 30-50% water savings compared to flood irrigation, micro irrigation also contributes to reduced electricity consumption and fertilizer savings. However, challenges such as high initial investments and emitter clogging hinder the market’s growth.

Drivers of Market Growth:

Addressing Water Scarcity: Agricultural production is significantly reliant on water, and regions worldwide are witnessing water scarcity due to climate change. In India, where agriculture consumes 90% of annual freshwater withdrawals, micro irrigation systems mitigate the impact of water scarcity. With an expected increase in agricultural water scarcity globally, the adoption of micro irrigation systems becomes crucial, positively impacting crop growth, yield, and water use efficiency.

Government Support and Subsidies: Governments globally are collaborating with agricultural organizations to combat water scarcity. In Jordan, for instance, a new water strategy focuses on increasing the use of reclaimed water for irrigated agriculture, emphasizing the adoption of efficient irrigation systems. Such initiatives contribute to the growth of the micro irrigation systems market, fueled by government support and subsidies.

Market Trends and Regional Dynamics:

Sprinkler Irrigation Dominance: The market trends indicate a significant preference for sprinkler irrigation systems, projected to hold the largest share from 2023 to 2031. Offering control over irrigation rates and duration, sprinkler systems, particularly in cold climates, protect crops from frost by applying a layer of water that freezes, providing insulation.

Regional Powerhouses: North America is expected to lead the market from 2023 to 2031, driven by the rising adoption of irrigation in the agriculture sector. In the U.S., irrigation accounted for 42% of total freshwater withdrawals in 2015. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a strong focus on water management and irrigation, especially in India.

Analysis of Key Players:

Innovation and Smart Solutions: Key players in the micro irrigation systems market are investing in smart irrigation technologies based on weather and soil moisture data. Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, and others are at the forefront, developing solutions to automate irrigation processes and enhance overall efficiency.

Recent Developments: Recent developments include N-Drip’s successful funding round, raising US$ 44 million for its gravity-powered micro irrigation system, and Rivulis Pte. Ltd.’s regulatory approval for the acquisition of Jain Irrigation’s International Irrigation Business. These moves signify a growing focus on modern irrigation solutions and digital farming.

Conclusion and Recommendations:

Embracing Sustainable Agriculture: As the global Micro Irrigation Systems market embarks on a trajectory of substantial growth, stakeholders aiming to enter, expand, or optimize their presence should consider the following recommendations:

Invest in Innovation: Focus on developing and adopting smart irrigation technologies to stay competitive and address evolving market needs.

Collaborate for Sustainability: Form partnerships with governments and agricultural organizations to leverage subsidies and contribute to sustainable agriculture practices.

Address Regional Specifics: Tailor strategies based on regional dynamics, recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities presented by different markets.

Educate and Encourage Adoption: Increase awareness among farmers about the benefits of micro irrigation systems and explore avenues to make these technologies more accessible.

