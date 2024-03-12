Spirited Growth: Alcohol Industry Analysis in India to Reach US$ 112,338.9 Million by 2034 with a 7.2% CAGR

India’s alcohol industry is poised for substantial growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 112,338.9 million by 2034, marking a significant rise from US$ 55,840.0 million in 2024.

During the research period, the Indian alcohol market grew due to increased urbanisation, population growth (particularly in metropolitan areas), and rising disposable incomes. During this period, bar and cocktail culture spread throughout major cities, as did the country’s desire for alcoholic beverages. The Indian alcohol market is expected to grow in the next years, owing to increased whisky consumption, particularly among urban consumers.

The Indian alcohol market is expanding at an incredible rate as a result of altering consumer choices, a burgeoning middle class, and more cultural acceptance. In this volatile context, increased demand for premium spirits and craft beverages reflects the country’s evolving drinking culture and economic development.

The country’s changing demographics will accelerate the expansion of the target market even further. Between the ages of 18 and 25, a large share of the population is in this bracket. Furthermore, the country’s median age is thought to be around 27 years. These demographics are expected to support the expansion of the Indian alcohol market, despite the fact that the legal drinking age varies by state in India. Furthermore, higher expenditure on various lifestyle, food, and beverage items, including alcohol, will almost likely be a consequence of rising per capita disposable income. Again, there has been a major change in Indian lifestyle in recent years, especially among the urban population. With pub and cocktail culture being widely adopted, the future of the Indian alcohol sector is bright.

Though the IMFL segment leads market growth, beer, country liquor, and wine segments follow closely after the category and aid the expansion of the Indian alcohol market.

Key Takeaways:

The Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) segment is estimated to exceed a value of US$ 40 billion while registering a CAGR of 5.2% between 2016 and 2026.

IMFL will account for 66% of the total market revenue during the period of observation.

Beer, country liquor, and wine will follow closely after the IMFL segment during 2016 and 2026.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the two states that are estimated to contribute significantly to the overall growth of the Indian Liquor Market.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have the highest number of alcohol consumers in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore’s SAB Miller India Ltd., and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., among others, are some of the dominant players in the Indian alcohol market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are keen on product development and facility expansions. These organizations also adopt diverse organic and inorganic business strategies to improve their market position.

More Insights Into the Indian Alcohol Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global Indian alcohol market, providing historical data from and forecast statistics for 2016 to 2026. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (IMFL (brandy and cognac, rum, whiskies, white spirits, others), Beer (mild, strong), Wine (red wine, white wine, rose wine), country liquor), make (imported liquor, IMFL, foreign liquor bottled in India, Indian made Indian liquor), gender (male, female), ingredients (grains, molasses, fruits, and vegetables), distribution market (government-controlled, open market, auction market), and region.

According to the same reports, based on segmentation, the IMFL category will dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.2%. This category will surpass US$ 40 billion and account for 66% of the overall market revenue. Based on region, the South Zone will likely make substantial contributions to the total market growth. Owing to the presence of a large number of alcohol consumers, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are estimated to dominate the market. In brief, the adoption of the ‘pub and cocktail’ culture, a growing urban population, shifts in lifestyles, and increasing disposable income will aid the growth of the Indian alcohol market during the projection period.

Key Companies in India’s Alcohol Industry

Heineken N.V.

Carlsberg A/S

United Breweries Holdings Limited

Devans Modern Breweries Ltd.

Diageo PLC

Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev.

B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Crown India Alcohols India Limited (AB InBev)

Radico Khaitan Ltd.

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc.

Squatters Pubs and Craft India Alcohols

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

The Boston India Alcohol Company, Inc.

Key Coverage in the Indian Alcohol Industry Report

Information About Top Indian Alcohol Brands

Factors Making Alcohol Common in India

India’s Changing Alcohol Industry

Drivers Expanding India Spirits Market

Government’s Role Behind the Flourishing Beer and Wine Market in India

Analysis of Rising Export of India-made Spirits and Sales Impact

India’s Potential to Become a Global Leader in Alcoholic Beverages

Key Segments Covered in the India Alcohol Industry Report

By Product Type:

Beer Lager Specialty Beer Craft Beer Low-alcoholic Beer

Spirits Whisky Rum Vodka Gin Brandy Tequila

Wine

Red Wine

Rose Wine

White Wine

By Distribution Channel:

Food Service Industry Restaurants Hotels Bars, Pubs, & Clubs

Retail Liquor Stores Specialty Retailing Government-run Retail Outlets/ State Excise Department Online Retailers



By Flavor:

Natural/Un-flavoured

Flavoured Citrus Ginger Apple Vanilla Berry Others



By Price Range:

Economy

Premium

Super Premium

By Packaging Type:

Cans

Bottles

Tetra Pak

Others (Pouches, Miniature)

By Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Northeast India

