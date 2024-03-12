Seafood Success: Shrimp Market Expected to Surge to US$ 149 Billion by 2034

The global shrimp market is witnessing exponential growth, projected to reach a staggering valuation of US$ 149 billion by 2034, with a robust CAGR of 8.7% from 2024.

Prawns are becoming increasingly popular due to their nutritious value and low-fat protein content. As a result of economic growth and increased prosperity, consumers are transitioning from a carb-heavy to a protein-rich diet. Shrimp farmers all across the world are using improved production techniques that go above and beyond traditional ones to increase year-round shrimp output while protecting the environment.

Globally, the prawn market is steadily developing as a result of rising health consciousness, changing dietary preferences, and increased demand for seafood. Shrimp is high in protein and calories, making it appealing to health-conscious consumers. New product releases, such as value-added and ready-to-cook prawns, are also driving market growth.

Demand for shrimp-based products is expected to rise over the next 10 years, particularly for canned and frozen options. Seafood items are getting more popular in the global food sector due to their good nutritional value. Because there is such a high demand for prawns, North America is one of the major importers of them worldwide.

In the Asia Pacific region, there is also a considerable demand for prawns because they are so accessible and affordable. Due to the region’s expanding desire for marine items, demand is also predicted to rise. North America is the second-largest producer of prawns in the world, after Asia Pacific.

Consumers in Asia Pacific and Western Europe are becoming highly concerned with their health and leading fast-paced lives. Traditional fish and chip shops are witnessing more customers every day, which is predicted to stimulate expansion of the shrimp market.

Over the course of the projected period, an increase in demand for seafood snacks is anticipated. The market for shrimps is anticipated to grow over the next ten years due to the rising trend for fresh and frozen seafood products.

Key Takeaways from Shrimp Market Study

The North America shrimp market is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.0 billion in 2023.

in 2023. In North America, the USA currently holds a share of 81.4% of the shrimp market.

of the shrimp market. East Asia holds a share of 25.8% in the global shrimp market.

in the global shrimp market. In Asia Pacific, China holds a share of 52.1% in the shrimp market.

in the shrimp market. The North America shrimp industry is expected to register a 9.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Competitive Landscape: Shrimp Market

Shrimp has a strong competitive global market. Leading manufacturers are striving to strengthen their distribution channels. They are emphasizing on joint ventures for increasing their production capacity of innovative shrimp products.

Few of the leading companies offering shrimp include Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd. (Hyderabad, India), Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Aqua Star Corp. (Seattle, USA), Nordic Seafoods A/S (Hirtshals, Denmark), Devi Fisheries Limited, Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd., Falcon Marine Exports, Nippon Suisan Kaisha (Tokyo, Japan), Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (Bedford, Canada), SSF LIMITED, BMR Groups, Marine Harvest (Bergen, Norway), High Liner Foods Inc. (Lunenburg, Canada), Thai Union Group (Bangkok, Thailand), Surapon Foods (Muang, Thailand), and Nekkanti Sea Foods Limited (NSFL) among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Shrimp presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the shrimp market by shrimp market by species (gulf shrimps, farmed whiteleg shrimps, banded coral shrimps, royal red shrimp, giant tiger shrimps, blue shrimps, ocean shrimps), source (organic, conventional), form (canned, breaded, peeled, cooked & peeled, shell-on, frozen), sales channel (direct, indirect), application (food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, industrial, biotechnology), and region.

Shrimp Market Outlook by Category

By Species:

Gulf Shrimps

Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps

Banded Coral Shrimps

Royal Red Shrimp

Giant Tiger Shrimps

Blue Shrimps

Ocean Shrimps

By Source:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Canned

Breaded

Peeled

Cooked & Peeled

Shell-On

Frozen

By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By Application:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Industrial

Biotechnology

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

