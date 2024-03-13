Diagnostic Imaging Industry at the Forefront of Revolutionizing Medical Diagnostics

Diagnostic Imaging Industry | Forecast 2030

Computed Tomography Market Growth & Trends

The global computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 7,551.7 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing burden of chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and the high demand for effective imaging tools are the factors driving growth. According to the International Agency for Cancer on Research, in 2020 globally there were about 19,292,789 new cancer cases with 9,958,133 deaths. The same source stated that the prevalence of cancer is predicted to increase to 50,550,287 by 2025. In addition, increasing demand for computed tomography (CT) systems in emergency care departments are expected to be a major driver during the forecast period.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Growth & Trends

The global magnetic resonance imaging market size is expected to reach USD 10.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for early diagnostic techniques are the factors expected to drive the market growth. In addition, the growing adoption of less invasive procedures is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of clinical trials to understand the effectiveness and efficiency of MRI machines in various clinical applications is expected to boost market growth. End-users, such as research institutes and universities, are actively conducting studies to assess the effectiveness of high-field strength MRI devices, including those with field strengths of 7T, 10T, and 10.5T.

Ultrasound Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global ultrasound devices market size is expected to reach USD 13.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.24% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to several factors such as increased adoption of ultrasonography for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, rising technological advancements, as well an increase in the number of product launches by key players operating in the market.

X-ray Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global x-ray systems market size is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector and supportive investments by the government are driving the market. In addition, increase in the demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases and screening programs are expected to boost market growth.

Competitive Insights

Market leaders are constantly undertaking developmental initiatives such as acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, and mergers to strengthen their market presence. New government approvals, product launches, and innovations in the existing product have further led to boost their growth. Moreover, the competition between key players will turn intense in the coming years as they are focusing more on geographical expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnerships through mergers & acquisitions.

