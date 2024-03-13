Frequency Converter Market Anticipated 9.60% of High CAGR by 2034

Posted on 2024-03-13 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Offshore wind technology is projected to observe significant opportunities owing to a reduction in offshore wind power prices and expansion in global capacities. Increasing use of frequency converters in the generation of offshore wind is expected to propel market growth.

In emerging countries, the market is driven by the expansion of the energy and manufacturing sector and robust industrialization. Significant potential for the establishment of renewable energy plants and industries in distribution networks and power transmission, in addition to rising investments in research and developments in frequency converter products, are predicted to offer lucrative business prospects for frequency converter manufacturers.

The global frequency converter market value is expected to rise from US$ 25.90 billion in 2024 to US$ 65 billion by 2034. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by a promising CAGR of 9.60% in the frequency converter industry over the next decade.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19110

Latest Advancements 

  • In October 2023, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation received a contract from J-Power Transmission Network Co., Ltd. to distribute a 300 MW Voltage Source Converter (VSC) in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka prefecture for the Shin-Sakuma Frequency Converter Station.
  • In April 2023, Siemens announced that it will introduce latest high-performance frequency converters to enter the Sinamics family. The distinctive frequency converters feature clean power technology.

Key Takeaways 

  • The frequency converter market achieved a valuation of US$ 23.4 billion in 2023. In the historical period, the market recorded a growth rate of 11.8% CAGR.
  • By type, the rotary frequency converter is projected to register a CAGR of 9.3% through 2034.
  • Based on application, the aerospace and defense segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2034.
  • The United States frequency converter industry is forecast to lead the global market by US$ 11.7 billion by 2034.
  • In Europe, the United Kingdom is an important market for frequency converters. The market is estimated to attain a value of US$ 2.7 billion by 2034.
  • In the Asia Pacific, China is anticipated to attain a market valuation of US$ 10.2 billion by 2034. The market is assessed to propel at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are continuously innovating and developing the latest and improved versions of converters, equipped with features like smaller size, higher efficiency, and advanced functionalities to attract new customers. Market players are providing different converters that serve different applications and power requirements, allowing them to address a wider market segment.

Industry participants are further partnering with component manufacturers, technology providers, or distributors to increase their market reach. Additionally, players are focusing on offering competitive pricing to capture and retain customers.

Buy this Exclusive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19110

Manufacturers in the Frequency Converter Market

  • Jema
  • Georator
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Sinepower
  • AELCO International Pte Ltd.
  • Avish Aviation Equipment Pvt. Ltd.
  • Johnson Electric
  • KGS Electric
  • Danfoss
  • Eaton
  • Aplab Limited
  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • Bosch
  • NR Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Magnus Power
  • Nova Electric
  • Others

Frequency Converter Industry by Category

By Type:

  • Rotary Frequency Converter
  • Static Frequency Converter

By Application:

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Power and Energy
  • Oil and Gas
  • Marine/Offshore
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South Asia and Pacific
  • East Asia
  • Middle East and Africa

Read More Info: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/frequency-converter-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Contact Us:        

Nandini Singh Sawlani  

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution