Viral Vector Production Market Value to Reach US$ 17.3 Billion by 2031, as per TMR Report

In 2022, the global industry recorded a valuation of US$ 16.7 billion. Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% anticipated from 2023 to 2031. By 2031, the industry is forecasted to surpass US$ 17.3 billion in value.

The global viral vector production industry is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, fueled by an escalating demand for gene therapy and a rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders. The development of advanced technologies dedicated to viral vector production is expected to be a key driver propelling growth within the global viral vector production market. Additionally, the increasing demand for gene therapy is set to further accelerate market expansion in the foreseeable future.

Viral vector production has gained significant traction recently for its diverse applications in gene therapy, vaccine development, and medical research. These modified viruses are utilized to deliver genetic material into cells, enabling gene expression manipulation and correction of genetic disorders.

Various types of viral vectors exist, such as retroviral, lentiviral, adenoviral, and adeno-associated viral vectors, each offering specific advantages and disadvantages tailored to particular applications. For instance, retroviral vectors are commonly employed in gene therapy due to their integration capability into the host genome, while adenoviral vectors excel in vaccine development for their capacity to elicit robust immune responses.

However, viral vectors come with challenges and limitations, notably the potential for immune responses or adverse reactions in treated patients. Additionally, the production process is intricate and costly, necessitating specialized facilities and equipment. Research and development endeavors aim to enhance safety, efficacy, and scalability of viral vector production methods, aiming to make these innovative therapies more accessible to patients in need.

Key Players:

Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA (Merck & Co., Inc.), Lonza, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Inc., Oxford Biomedica plc, Amgen, Inc., Ferring B.V., uniQure N.V., bluebird bio, Inc., GenScript ProBio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Gamaleya Research Institute Industries

Market Segmentation:

Vector Type Adenovirus Adeno-associated virus Retroviruses Others (baculoviruses, lentivirus, etc.)



Disease Genetic Diseases Infectious Diseases Cancer Others (metabolic diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, etc.)



Application Gene Therapy Vaccinology



Mode Transient Transfection Stable Producer Cell Lines



End-user Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutes CROs & CDMOs



Key Developments:

In November 2022 , the European Commission approved VidPrevtyn Beta as a booster for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults 18 years of age and older after the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion

, the European Commission approved VidPrevtyn Beta as a booster for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults 18 years of age and older after the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion In October 2022 , Voyager Therapeutics and Pfizer signed a partnership for the development of Next-Generation AAV Capsid for rare neurologic disease target

, Voyager Therapeutics and Pfizer signed a partnership for the development of Next-Generation AAV Capsid for rare neurologic disease target In September 2021 , Sanofi announced that it started a new clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in collaboration with GSK. The phase 3 trial would enroll more than 35,000 participants across several countries to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of the vaccine.

, Sanofi announced that it started a new clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in collaboration with GSK. The phase 3 trial would enroll more than 35,000 participants across several countries to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of the vaccine. In March 2020, Johnson & Johnson announced a Lead Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19; a significant new partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and a commitment to supply one billion vaccines worldwide for emergency use during pandemic

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

