Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market to Reach US$ 4.2 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The Medical Oxygen Cylinders industry achieved a valuation of US$ 2.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031, reaching over US$ 4.2 billion by the close of 2031.

Several key drivers are propelling this growth, including the escalation of the global geriatric population, the heightened prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, and the proliferation of emergency departments and hospitals worldwide. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has substantially heightened the demand for medical oxygen, a trend expected to persist in the coming years. This surge in demand is further fueling the expansion of the market.

Grab Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85343&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Market Introduction:

The medical oxygen cylinders industry encompasses the production and distribution of pressurized oxygen tanks and associated equipment for medical purposes. These cylinders are vital components utilized in hospitals, clinics, and emergency situations to administer oxygen therapy to patients suffering from respiratory ailments such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia. Available in a range of sizes, from portable to large-scale, medical oxygen cylinders are typically constructed from aluminum or steel and are equipped with adjustable valves for oxygen flow control.

The market offers a variety of technologically advanced medical oxygen cylinders, including portable variants renowned for their lightweight construction, user-friendly operation, durability, compact designs, and integrated monitoring capabilities. Notable features of these cylinders encompass advanced valve mechanisms, heightened safety attributes, and resistance to corrosion.

Key Players:

Air Liquide Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Linde plc, Nidek Medical Products, Inc., CAIRE Inc., Inogen, Inc., OxyGo, and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc.

Segmentation:

Product Type Cylinders Portable Fixed Accessories



End-user Hospitals Home Healthcare Others



Increased Demand for Cylinders Creating Opportunities for Manufacturers

The global medical oxygen cylinders market analysis report categorizes the market into cylinders and accessories based on product type, with the cylinders segment further subdivided into portable and fixed. As of 2021, the cylinders segment held the largest market share globally.

Cylinders are favored for their affordability, ease of handling, and refillability, making them a popular choice for storing and transporting medical oxygen. Their durability and ability to withstand regular use contribute to their widespread adoption among patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, their versatility allows for usage in various settings, both at home and elsewhere, driving market growth and presenting manufacturers with lucrative opportunities.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, aging population, advancements in technology, growing healthcare expenditure.

Challenges: Stringent regulatory requirements, high costs associated with medical oxygen cylinders, supply chain disruptions.

Market Trends:

Shift towards portable and lightweight oxygen cylinders.

Growing adoption of telemedicine and home healthcare services.

Rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable oxygen cylinder solutions.

Order Copy of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85343<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Key Developments:

In July 2021 , The Indian Institute of Technology Ropar created a first-of-its-kind oxygen-rationing device called AMLEX. This device supplies the required amount of oxygen to a patient during inhalation and trips when the patient exhales CO2. Using this device, oxygen can be preserved, which would have otherwise been wasted.

, The Indian Institute of Technology Ropar created a first-of-its-kind oxygen-rationing device called AMLEX. This device supplies the required amount of oxygen to a patient during inhalation and trips when the patient exhales CO2. Using this device, oxygen can be preserved, which would have otherwise been wasted. In January 2021, CAIRE Inc. launched the SAROS 4000 Oxygen System, a patented portable oxygen concentrator, developed especially for military use.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Regulatory framework and compliance requirements

Technological advancements and product innovation

Regional market dynamics and growth opportunities

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market to Reach US$ 2.0 Bn by 2033

Hyaluronic Acid Beauty Products Sales Projected to Exceed USD 4 Billion by 2031, Driven by Prevalence of Skin-related Diseases

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube