Tracheostomy Devices Market to Reach US$ 291.3 Mn by End of 2031, TMR Study

Tracheostomy Devices

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global Tracheostomy Devices industry recorded a value of US$ 203.7 million in 2021. Projections suggest it will witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031, eventually surpassing US$ 291.3 million by the conclusion of 2031.

Analysts emphasize the critical role of tracheostomy devices in aiding patients with respiratory challenges, particularly those afflicted with conditions like sleep apnea, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and traumatic neck injuries. The anticipated rise in the prevalence of respiratory ailments is expected to drive the expansion of the global tracheostomy devices market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing adoption of home healthcare is foreseen to further fuel market growth.

Tracheostomy Devices Market Introduction

Tracheostomy is a medical intervention wherein a tube, known as a tracheostomy tube, is inserted through a surgically created opening in the neck and into the trachea, or windpipe. This procedure aims to assist breathing when the regular airflow through the nose and mouth is impeded, commonly observed in scenarios such as severe head or neck injuries, airway blockages, or chronic conditions like sleep apnea or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Tracheostomy devices come in various types and designs, encompassing tracheostomy tubes, tracheostomy care kits, tracheostomy tube holders, and tracheostomy speaking valves.

Key Players:

ConvaTec Group, Boston Medical, Pulmodyne, Inc., Smiths Group plc, Medtronic, Teleflex, Inc., TRACOE Medical GmbH, Cook Group, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Segmentation:

  • Type
    • Tracheostomy Tubes
    • Ventilation Accessories
    • Clean & Care Kits
    • Others
  • Tube Material
    • Silicone
    • Plastic
    • Metal
  • Technique
    • Percutaneous Dilatational Tracheostomy
    • Surgical Tracheostomy
  • End-user
    • Hospitals & Surgery Centers
    • Ambulatory Care Centers
    • Home Care Settings
    • Others

Rise in Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

The global tracheostomy devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, sleep apnea, and lung cancer. COPD, a progressive lung condition primarily caused by smoking and environmental factors, affects an estimated 251 million people worldwide, with projections indicating a rise to around 900 million by 2030 according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Asthma, characterized by airway inflammation and narrowing, currently affects around 339 million individuals globally, with an expected increase of 100 million by 2025 as per WHO projections. In India, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, with approximately 180,000 deaths recorded in 2021 according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Similarly, in Brazil, lung cancer ranks as the second-most common cancer in men and the third-most common in women, resulting in approximately 34,000 deaths in 2018 according to the Brazilian National Cancer Institute (INCA). The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and the growing number of patients are anticipated to drive further advancement in the tracheostomy devices market.

Key Developments in Global Tracheostomy Devices Market

  • In January 2020, Smiths Medical, a leading global medical device manufacturer, announced the launch of a new polyvinyl chloride (PVC) tracheostomy tube to its tracheostomy tube portfolio. When caring for a tracheostomy patient, a tube should be selected to meet the patient’s specific clinical needs. The new tracheostomy tubes are suitable for different patients.
  • In November 2022, the FDA reported shortage of tracheostomy tubes, a surgical device used to help patients breathe. According to the agency, the shortage is the result of difficulties in obtaining raw materials and could most likely affect pediatric patients.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)
South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)
Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the tracheostomy devices market remains promising, with technological innovations expected to drive further growth. Increasing focus on patient-centric care, coupled with rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, will create a conducive environment for market expansion.

Key Market Study Points:

  • Market size and growth projections
  • Regional analysis and growth prospects
  • Market segmentation based on various factors
  • Key market drivers and challenges
  • Emerging trends and future outlook
  • Competitive landscape and recent developments

