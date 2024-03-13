Passover Humidifiers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

In 2021, the Passover Humidifiers industry recorded a valuation of US$ 60.3 million. Over the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.1%, reaching a figure exceeding US$ 73.9 million by 2031.

Passover humidifiers play a crucial role in alleviating the drying of nasal passages, a common consequence associated with the use of CPAP devices. The global passover humidifiers market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period, driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorders like sleep apnea. Additionally, changes in healthcare regulations, such as the introduction of new reimbursement policies for medical devices, are expected to contribute to market expansion. Economic factors, including the growth in disposable income and healthcare costs, are also projected to fuel the market’s growth in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85348&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Passover Humidifiers Market Introduction

A Passover humidifier, also known as a heated passover humidifier or CPAP passover humidifier, is a device used to add moisture to a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device passively. These humidifiers, primarily reservoir types, employ a heated water chamber to generate moist air, easing dryness associated with CPAP therapy. They serve as adjunctive therapy for sleep-related disorders like sleep apnea, as well as respiratory conditions like COPD and asthma, relieving dry mouth and nasal dryness.

Available with various features and technologies, such as adjustable humidification levels and temperature control, passover humidifiers enhance CPAP comfort. Users should consult healthcare professionals, consider features, and maintain regular cleaning to ensure optimal performance.

Key Players:

ResMed, Philips Respironics, DeVilbiss, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Tri-anim, CareFusion and Vyaire Medical

Segmentation:

Product Type Dry Disposable Pre-filled Disposable Dry Reusable



End-user Hospitals & Clinics Homecare Others



Rise in Prevalence of Sleep-related Disorders

Rise in prevalence of sleep-related disorders, such as sleep apnea, is a major driver of the global passover humidifiers market. Sleep apnea is a serious health condition that affects millions of people across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 100 million people suffer from this disorder globally.

Growth in incidence of obesity and other lifestyle-related factors contribute to an increase in number of people affected by sleep apnea. This has led to rise in demand for CPAP therapy as a treatment option, thus driving the demand for passover humidifiers.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of respiratory ailments, growing consumer awareness, technological advancements, supportive government initiatives.

Challenges: High initial costs, maintenance requirements, competition from alternative solutions.

Market Trends:

Adoption of smart and connected humidifiers.

Integration of advanced features such as automatic humidity control and air purification.

Growing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient humidification solutions.

Get This Exclusive Report, Instantly: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85348<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Key Developments:

In August 2018, ResMed, a company that specializes in the development and manufacture of medical devices such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines and related accessories, including humidifiers, announced its new AirSense 10 positive-airway pressure (PAP) device platform, with breakthrough features that benefit both the patient and the healthcare provider

Regional Outlook of Global Passover Humidifiers Market

North America accounted for significant share of the global market in 2021. This can be ascribed to high prevalence of sleep-related disorders in the region. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, an estimated 22 million people in the U.S. suffer from sleep apnea. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and higher healthcare spending are the other factors propelling market development in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the next few years. This can be ascribed to the increase in spending power of the people on healthcare and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key Market Study Points:

Market penetration and growth opportunities in emerging economies.

Consumer preferences and purchasing behavior.

Regulatory landscape and its impact on market dynamics.

Competitive benchmarking and strategic collaborations.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Angiography Catheters Market Value to Surpass US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031

Solar Bio-gas Hybrid Power System Market to Reach US$ 61.5 Mn by End of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube