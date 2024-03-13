Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth Over the Forecast to 2030

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market focuses on vaccines developed for the prevention of respiratory viral infections, including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), coronavirus (including SARS-CoV-2), and other common respiratory pathogens. This research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, vaccine development, key players, recent developments, and future prospects within the respiratory virus vaccines sector.

Respiratory Virus Vaccines market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 14.8 Bn by the end of 2030, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, 2020-2030

Respiratory viral infections pose significant public health challenges, leading to seasonal outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics with substantial morbidity, mortality, and economic burden. Vaccination is a key strategy for preventing respiratory virus infections, reducing disease transmission, and protecting vulnerable populations, including infants, elderly individuals, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

The significant players operating in the global Respiratory Virus Vaccines market are

CSL Limited, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc

Market Dynamics

Seasonal Demand: Seasonal influenza vaccines constitute a significant portion of the respiratory virus vaccines market, with annual vaccination campaigns targeting high-risk groups and the general population to mitigate the impact of influenza epidemics and reduce influenza-related complications, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Emerging Threats: The emergence of novel respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19) and the potential for future pandemics underscore the need for rapid vaccine development, manufacturing capacity, and global vaccine distribution networks to address emerging respiratory virus threats and public health emergencies.

Vaccine Development: Advances in vaccine technology, including mRNA vaccines, viral vector vaccines, protein subunit vaccines, and live attenuated vaccines, have accelerated vaccine development timelines and enabled rapid responses to emerging respiratory virus outbreaks, demonstrating the agility and versatility of vaccine platforms in pandemic preparedness.

Vaccine Development

Vaccine development for respiratory viruses involves several stages, including:

Preclinical Research: Preclinical studies evaluate vaccine candidates for safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy in animal models, informing the selection of promising vaccine candidates for further clinical development.

Clinical Trials: Clinical trials assess the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of vaccine candidates in human subjects through phased clinical trials, including Phase I (safety), Phase II (dose-finding), and Phase III (efficacy) trials, followed by post-marketing surveillance to monitor vaccine safety and effectiveness.

Regulatory Approval: Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and World Health Organization (WHO) review vaccine data and grant regulatory approval or emergency use authorization (EUA) based on demonstrated safety, efficacy, and quality standards.

Market Segmentation –

Type Inactivated/Killed Vaccines

Live-attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines Route of Administration Intramuscular

Intranasal

Subcutaneous Indication Influenza

Measles, Mumps & Rubella

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Others Age Group Pediatric

Adults End User Physician’s Office

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies/Stores

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

