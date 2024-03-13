Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics Market is Poised to Experience Huge Global Growth from 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — Ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI) occurs when blood flow is temporarily interrupted to an organ or tissue followed by the restoration of blood flow, leading to tissue damage and dysfunction. This phenomenon commonly occurs during surgeries, organ transplantation, myocardial infarction, and stroke. The Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics Market focuses on pharmaceuticals, biologics, and interventions aimed at mitigating the harmful effects of IRI. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, treatment modalities, key players, recent developments, and future prospects within the IRI therapeutics sector.

Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics market are

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals LLC, Angion, Bolder Biotechnology, Opsona Therapeutics Ltd., Pharming Group NV, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, SBI Pharmaceuticals, Prothix BV, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Inc., and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Market Dynamics

Clinical Need: Ischemia-reperfusion injury is a significant clinical problem associated with various medical conditions and procedures, including cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, stroke, acute limb ischemia, and myocardial infarction. Despite advances in medical care, IRI remains a major cause of morbidity and mortality, driving the need for effective therapeutic interventions.

Treatment Modalities

Treatment modalities for ischemia-reperfusion injury include:

Pharmacological Interventions: Pharmacological agents such as antioxidants, anti-inflammatory drugs, vasodilators, cytoprotective agents, and cell signaling modulators are being investigated for their potential to mitigate ischemia-reperfusion injury by targeting oxidative stress, inflammation, apoptosis, and necrosis pathways in affected tissues.

Market Segmentation –

Treatment Drug Therapy Medicated Gases Others

Injury Type Heart Injury Kidney Injury Intestine Injury Others

End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

