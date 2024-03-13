Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market Report: By Types, By applications, By Manufacturers, Forecast 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive condition characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function over time. Nutritional supplementation plays a crucial role in managing CKD patients, as dietary modifications are often necessary to address nutrient deficiencies, control symptoms, and slow disease progression. This research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, product offerings, key players, recent developments, and future prospects within the CKD nutritional supplement market.

CKD is a global health concern associated with various comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mineral bone disorders. Patients with CKD often experience protein-energy wasting, electrolyte imbalances, metabolic acidosis, anemia, and vitamin deficiencies, necessitating dietary interventions and nutritional support to optimize health outcomes and quality of life.

Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 5.0 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2031

The significant players operating in the global Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement market are

Abbott Laboratories, Ajanta Pharma Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hexagon Nutrition Limited, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Nutricia Limited (Danone S.A.), PRINE Health MSO, LLC, and RPG Life Sciences Limited

Market Dynamics

Growing Prevalence: The increasing prevalence of CKD worldwide, driven by aging populations, rising rates of diabetes and hypertension, and lifestyle factors, fuels demand for nutritional supplements tailored to the specific dietary needs and clinical requirements of CKD patients.

Nutritional Challenges: CKD patients face unique nutritional challenges, including protein-energy wasting, electrolyte disturbances, fluid overload, and malnutrition, which necessitate personalized dietary interventions, micronutrient supplementation, and nutritional counseling to address nutrient imbalances and maintain optimal nutritional status.

Clinical Guidelines: Clinical practice guidelines from organizations such as the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA), and Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) recommend individualized nutritional interventions, including protein restriction, phosphorus control, potassium restriction, and vitamin supplementation, to manage CKD-related complications and improve patient outcomes.

Product Offerings

CKD nutritional supplements may include:

Protein-Restricted Formulas: Low-protein or protein-restricted nutritional supplements designed to meet the caloric and micronutrient needs of CKD patients while minimizing protein intake and managing uremic symptoms.

Phosphate Binders: Phosphate-binding agents containing calcium, lanthanum, or sevelamer are used to reduce serum phosphate levels and prevent hyperphosphatemia in CKD patients with mineral bone disorders.

Vitamin and Mineral Supplements: Multivitamin and mineral supplements enriched with water-soluble vitamins (B-complex vitamins, vitamin C) and fat-soluble vitamins (vitamin D, vitamin E) to address nutrient deficiencies and support overall health in CKD patients.

Recent Developments

Innovative Formulations: Recent advancements in CKD nutritional supplements include the development of innovative formulations with improved bioavailability, palatability, and tolerability, such as liquid formulations, powder mixes, and fortified foods tailored to the dietary preferences and clinical needs of CKD patients.

Evidence-Based Nutrition: Emerging research on the role of specific nutrients, bioactive compounds, and dietary patterns in CKD management is driving the development of evidence-based nutritional interventions and personalized dietary recommendations to optimize clinical outcomes and mitigate disease progression in CKD patients.

Market Segmentation –

Nutrition Type Amino Acid Supplements Alpha-Ketoanalogue Supplements Alpha Lipoic Acid Supplements Others Vitamin & Mineral Supplements Probiotics Prebiotics / Fibers Others

Dosage Form Capsule Liquid Powder Others

FSMP Mode of Administration Oral Nutrition (ON) Enteral Nutrition (EN)

CKD Stage Pre-dialysis Stage 1-2 Pre-dialysis Stage 3-5 Dialysis End-stage Renal Disease

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Stores



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

