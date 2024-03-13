Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market Analysis, Growth, Trend and Forecast 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) represent a significant healthcare-associated complication associated with central venous catheterization, posing risks of morbidity, mortality, prolonged hospitalization, and increased healthcare costs. This research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, preventive strategies, treatment modalities, key players, recent developments, and future prospects within the CRBSIs sector.

CRBSIs occur when microorganisms colonize the surface of intravascular catheters and subsequently enter the bloodstream, leading to bloodstream infections. These infections can be caused by bacteria, fungi, or other pathogens and are associated with various types of catheters, including central venous catheters, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters, and urinary catheters.

Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 2.0 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

Get a Sample Copy of the Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market Research Report –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77630

The significant players operating in the global Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections market are

Xellia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care, CorMedix Inc., TauroPhar GmbH, Geistlich Pharma, Citus Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Market Dynamics

Clinical Impact: CRBSIs are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in healthcare settings, particularly in intensive care units (ICUs), hemodialysis units, and oncology wards, where patients are at higher risk due to frequent catheter use, immunosuppression, and underlying comorbidities.

CRBSIs are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in healthcare settings, particularly in intensive care units (ICUs), hemodialysis units, and oncology wards, where patients are at higher risk due to frequent catheter use, immunosuppression, and underlying comorbidities. Economic Burden: CRBSIs impose a substantial economic burden on healthcare systems, resulting in increased hospital length of stay, additional diagnostic tests and treatments, antimicrobial therapy, and costs associated with complications such as sepsis, septic shock, and organ failure.

CRBSIs impose a substantial economic burden on healthcare systems, resulting in increased hospital length of stay, additional diagnostic tests and treatments, antimicrobial therapy, and costs associated with complications such as sepsis, septic shock, and organ failure. Quality of Care: CRBSIs are considered preventable adverse events in healthcare, prompting quality improvement initiatives, infection control measures, and evidence-based guidelines aimed at reducing CRBSI rates, improving patient safety, and enhancing the quality of care.

Preventive Strategies

Preventive strategies for CRBSIs include:

Strict Adherence to Aseptic Technique: Proper hand hygiene, sterile catheter insertion, and maintenance practices are essential to prevent catheter colonization and bloodstream infections. Healthcare providers should follow evidence-based guidelines and best practices for catheter insertion, dressing changes, and catheter site care.

Proper hand hygiene, sterile catheter insertion, and maintenance practices are essential to prevent catheter colonization and bloodstream infections. Healthcare providers should follow evidence-based guidelines and best practices for catheter insertion, dressing changes, and catheter site care. Use of Antimicrobial Catheters: Antimicrobial-impregnated catheters, including those coated with chlorhexidine-silver sulfadiazine or minocycline-rifampin, have been shown to reduce catheter colonization and CRBSI rates in certain patient populations, particularly those at high risk for infection.

Antimicrobial-impregnated catheters, including those coated with chlorhexidine-silver sulfadiazine or minocycline-rifampin, have been shown to reduce catheter colonization and CRBSI rates in certain patient populations, particularly those at high risk for infection. Catheter Bundles: Catheter bundles or care bundles are sets of evidence-based interventions bundled together to reduce CRBSI rates. These bundles typically include elements such as hand hygiene, maximal barrier precautions during catheter insertion, chlorhexidine skin antisepsis, and daily assessment of catheter necessity.

Treatment Modalities

Treatment modalities for CRBSIs include:

Antimicrobial Therapy: Empirical broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy is initiated promptly in patients suspected of having CRBSIs, pending culture and susceptibility results. Definitive therapy is tailored based on microbiological data, including the identification of causative pathogens and their antimicrobial susceptibilities.

Empirical broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy is initiated promptly in patients suspected of having CRBSIs, pending culture and susceptibility results. Definitive therapy is tailored based on microbiological data, including the identification of causative pathogens and their antimicrobial susceptibilities. Catheter Removal or Exchange: Catheter removal or exchange is often necessary in cases of CRBSIs, particularly if the infection is associated with tunnel or pocket infection, catheter dysfunction, or persistent bacteremia despite appropriate antibiotic therapy. Catheter removal reduces the risk of recurrent infections and complications.

Buy this Premium Research Report: – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77630<ype=S

Recent Developments

Novel Catheter Technologies: Ongoing research focuses on the development of novel catheter technologies, including antimicrobial coatings, biofilm-resistant materials, and catheters with embedded sensors for real-time monitoring of catheter-related infections, aiming to improve infection prevention and patient outcomes.

Ongoing research focuses on the development of novel catheter technologies, including antimicrobial coatings, biofilm-resistant materials, and catheters with embedded sensors for real-time monitoring of catheter-related infections, aiming to improve infection prevention and patient outcomes. Infection Control Strategies: Implementation of infection control bundles, antimicrobial stewardship programs, surveillance protocols, and quality improvement initiatives has contributed to reductions in CRBSI rates in many healthcare settings, highlighting the importance of multidisciplinary approaches to infection prevention and patient safety.

Market Segmentation –

Segmentation Treatment Type Anti-microbial Agents Antibiotic Lock Therapy

Source of Infection Coagulase-negative Staphylococcus S. aureus Enteric Gram-negative Bacilli Yeasts Enterococci & Streptococci Pseudomonas Others

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/04/2839337/32656/en/Hypopigmentation-Disorder-Treatment-Market-to-Reach-USD-11-2-billion-by-2031-Expanding-at-a-CAGR-of-6-0-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

Osteoarthritis Drugs Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/04/2839424/32656/en/Osteoarthritis-Drugs-Market-Expected-to-Hit-USD-17-7-billion-by-2031-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-8-5-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453