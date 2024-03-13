Oral Rehydration Solution [ORS] Market Size (New Research) Report Reveals the Latest Trends and Growth Opportunities 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) Market focuses on the production, distribution, and utilization of oral rehydration solutions, which are liquid formulations containing electrolytes and glucose designed to prevent and treat dehydration caused by conditions such as diarrhea, vomiting, and excessive sweating. This research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, therapeutic applications, key players, recent developments, and future prospects within the ORS sector.

Oral Rehydration Solution [ORS] market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 6.71 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Oral Rehydration Solution [ORS] market are

FDC Limited, Cipla, Wallace Pharmaceuticals, Liquid I.V., Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Shereya Life Sciences, Mankind Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Alkem, Lupin, Cadila, RPG Life Sciences, Casca remedies Pvt. Ltd., Halewood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited, and Okasa Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Global Health Impact: Oral rehydration solutions have had a significant impact on global health, reducing mortality and morbidity associated with diarrheal diseases, particularly in children under five years of age in low- and middle-income countries, where access to clean water, sanitation, and healthcare services may be limited.

Emergency Response: Oral rehydration solutions play a crucial role in emergency response efforts during natural disasters, humanitarian crises, and infectious disease outbreaks, providing rapid and cost-effective hydration therapy to affected populations, preventing dehydration-related complications, and saving lives in resource-constrained environments.

Public Health Initiatives: Oral rehydration solutions are integral components of public health initiatives aimed at promoting oral rehydration therapy (ORT), educating caregivers about the signs and symptoms of dehydration, and empowering communities to prepare, store, and administer ORS at home to manage acute diarrheal illnesses effectively.

Therapeutic Applications

The therapeutic applications of oral rehydration solutions include:

Treatment of Diarrheal Diseases: Oral rehydration solutions are indicated for the treatment of acute diarrheal illnesses caused by viral, bacterial, or parasitic infections, restoring fluid and electrolyte balance, reducing stool output, and preventing dehydration-related complications such as hypovolemia, electrolyte imbalances, and metabolic acidosis.

Management of Dehydration: Oral rehydration solutions are effective in managing dehydration secondary to conditions such as gastroenteritis, cholera, heatstroke, and exertional dehydration, providing rapid hydration, electrolyte replacement, and glucose absorption via the oral route, thereby avoiding the need for intravenous fluids in many cases.

Recent Developments

ORS Formulation Optimization: Ongoing research aims to optimize the formulation of oral rehydration solutions by adjusting electrolyte concentrations, osmolarity, and glucose content to enhance efficacy, palatability, and acceptance, particularly in pediatric populations and patients with specific medical conditions such as malabsorption syndromes.

Innovative Packaging Solutions: Novel packaging designs, including single-dose sachets, ready-to-use bottles, and powder formulations, improve the accessibility, portability, and storage stability of oral rehydration solutions, facilitating distribution, stockpiling, and administration in diverse healthcare settings and emergency situations.

Market Segmentation –

Market Segmentation Product Sales OTC Products Prescription

Dosage Form Powder Liquid Tablet

Customer Age Children Adult

Indication Diarrhea Gastroenteritis Electrolyte Imbalance Others

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Oral Rehydration Solution [ORS] Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

