Soy Protein Concentrate Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2019-2029

In an era where dietary consciousness is on the rise, the food and beverage industry faces relentless pressure to innovate and cater to evolving consumer preferences. Amidst this backdrop, soy protein concentrates emerge as a beacon of health, aligning perfectly with the surging demand for plant-based protein sources. A recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) delves into the burgeoning realm of the soy protein concentrate market, offering profound insights into its growth trajectory, market dynamics, and future prospects.

Key Players and Market Developments

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill Inc.

• Wirmal International

• Batory Foods

• Nordic Soy Oy

• Nutra Food Ingredients LLC

• Food Chem International Corporation

• Gremount International Company Limited

• Euroduna Food Ingredients

• CHS Inc.

Market Growth Projections:

According to TMR’s findings, the soy protein concentrate market is poised to witness a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5% during the forecast period spanning from 2019 to 2029. This robust growth is fueled by various factors including the burgeoning popularity of protein-rich diets such as the ‘Paleo diet’, amplified by the pervasive influence of social media platforms. Additionally, the escalating number of vegans and vegetarians opting for plant-based protein sources further accentuates the market’s growth potential.

Diversification into Animal Feeds:

While a substantial portion of the soy protein concentrate market caters to human protein needs, a burgeoning opportunity lies in the realm of animal feeds. Recognized as a pivotal sector in agriculture, aquaculture producers are increasingly investing in soy protein concentrate-based feeds. These feeds not only reduce dependency on traditional fishmeal but also enhance yield in aquaculture. Moreover, livestock farmers are embracing the health benefits offered by soy protein concentrate in animal feeds, propelling further revenue generation in the market.

Nutritional Superiority Driving Demand:

The shift towards animal-free protein sources, coupled with concerns regarding lactose intolerance and gluten allergies, positions soy protein concentrate as a favored choice among consumers, particularly in developed regions. Producers in the bakery & confectionery and meat processing industries favor the dried form of soy protein concentrate for its superior texture and extended shelf life. Furthermore, its versatility as an emulsifier, texturant, and nutritional additive underscores its indispensability across various food applications.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) emerges as the epicenter of soy protein concentrate market, driven by the escalating demand for clean label products and growing awareness about plant-based nutrition, especially in China and India. Meanwhile, Europe and North America exhibit promising growth prospects, with a stronghold in applications such as animal feed and meat processing. Within the market segmentation, the fat & water absorption function is poised for substantial growth, while liquid soy protein concentrate gains traction over its dry counterpart.

