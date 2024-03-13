Legalized Cannabis Market, Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 20.0 Bn Market 2018-2027

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The landscape of the legalized cannabis market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the gradual legalization of cannabis across the United States. As doors open for investors and businesses to explore this burgeoning space, the potential for growth in the cannabis industry is becoming increasingly evident. A recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) sheds light on the multi-faceted nature of the legalized cannabis market, highlighting both its opportunities and challenges.

Key Players and Market Developments

CBD Capsules STENOCARE, Medical Marijuana Inc., Canadian medical cannabis company Tilray, Inc., Hexo

Expanding Horizons:

The legalized cannabis market is witnessing remarkable growth, with the value estimated at nearly US$ 20.0 billion in 2018, and projected to grow over fourfold by 2027. This exponential growth can be attributed to the diverse range of products emerging in response to the evolving demands of consumers. Established companies across various industries are capitalizing on this trend by exploring innovative formulations infused with THC, CBD, or both.

Key Trends Driving Growth:

The legalized cannabis industry is evolving to cater to a more sophisticated consumer base seeking variety in products with different potency levels, effects, and prices. This demand has led to a surge in luxury skincare products, edibles, and organic options, creating opportunities in both wellness-focused CBD variants and the adult-use space. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on branding activities to differentiate their products in a crowded market.

Terpenes, known for their ability to enhance the effect of cannabis and provide appealing flavors, have gained popularity, further diversifying product offerings. Additionally, the legalization and regulation-approved safety marks associated with cannabis have led to its adoption among new demographics, including mothers seeking relief from everyday pressures and postpartum symptoms.

Product Variety & Branding:

CBD-dominant products are witnessing significant traction, particularly among novice users seeking discreet and controlled doses of cannabis. The introduction of CBD-infused drinks in various flavors has further fueled demand, with beverage companies ramping up production to cater to enthusiasts. Technological advancements in processing and production processes are enabling manufacturers to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Consolidation & Future Outlook:

The legalized cannabis market remains consolidated among established brands, with leading companies holding over 80% of the market share. Strategic partnerships and collaborations, such as Tilray’s partnership with Novartis AG and Hexo’s collaboration with Molson Coors, are driving growth and expansion into new markets. However, the market’s volatile nature may lead to a palpable bifurcation between established players and entrepreneurs in the future.

Analyst Point of View:

The legalized cannabis market presents lucrative opportunities for businesses, with novel product launches and new capital investments driving growth. Established manufacturers with robust business plans are poised to experience significant growth, fueled by shifting consumer preferences for convenience and quality in cannabis consumption. Additionally, the market is expected to witness the penetration of large non-weed-related corporations, further expanding its reach and potential.

