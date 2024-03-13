Chelated Minerals Market Forecast 2021-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, health and wellness have taken center stage, with individuals increasingly prioritizing immunity and overall well-being. One area that has witnessed a surge in demand is chelated minerals, renowned for their ability to boost immunity and improve digestion. This article explores the growing popularity of chelated minerals, driven by heightened health concerns and changing dietary habits amidst the pandemic.

Meeting Nutritional Needs Amidst Health Risks:

As the world grapples with the health implications of the pandemic, there is a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining optimal nutrition to support immune function and overall health. Chelated minerals, such as iron, zinc, B12, and calcium, play a crucial role in various bodily functions and are essential for combatting health issues. With insufficient intake of these nutrients potentially leading to health complications, chelated minerals offer a solution by enhancing absorption and bioavailability in the body, thereby addressing nutritional deficiencies effectively.

Rising Demand in Response to Lifestyle Changes:

The rise of veganism and vegetarianism globally has further fueled the demand for chelated minerals, as plant-based diets may lack certain essential nutrients. Additionally, unhealthy lifestyle habits, including increased consumption of packaged foods, smoking, and disrupted sleep patterns, have contributed to a rise in nutritional deficiencies among consumers. Chelated minerals emerge as a convenient and effective way to address these deficiencies, supporting immune function, digestion, and overall well-being.

Expanding Applications in Animal Nutrition:

Beyond human consumption, chelated minerals find extensive use in animal nutrition, particularly in poultry, ruminant, and aquaculture industries. Organic chelates are favored for their superior bioavailability, allowing for better absorption and utilization by animals. With a growing emphasis on organic and nutritional products, the demand for chelated minerals in animal feed is expected to witness significant growth, offering lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

Embracing Distribution Channels and Innovation:

Amidst the pandemic, manufacturers are leveraging diverse distribution channels, including offline stores and e-commerce platforms, to meet the surging demand for chelated minerals. Furthermore, investments in research and development are driving product innovation, with companies focusing on quality management and obtaining certifications to ensure compliance with international standards. Initiatives such as BASF SE’s introduction of the glycinate series underscore the industry’s commitment to providing efficient solutions for balanced growth and well-being.

Market Outlook and Strategies:

The global chelated minerals market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 7.38 billion by 2031. Key strategies adopted by manufacturers include enhancing product quality, expanding product portfolios, and increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of chelated minerals. With the market witnessing robust growth, particularly in regions like South Asia and East Asia, there is ample opportunity for innovation and market expansion.

