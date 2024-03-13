Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplements Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2018-2026

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global oral clinical nutrition supplements market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing health concerns among consumers and a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. As individuals strive to meet their nutritional needs, oral clinical nutrition supplements have emerged as a convenient and effective solution. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2018 to 2026, the market is poised for significant expansion, driven by factors such as the aging population, increasing prevalence of malnutrition, and innovative product offerings.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players in the global oral clinical nutrition supplements market are Raisin Champion International, Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., Medifood International, Perrigo Nutritionals, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Kabi Ltd, Ningxia Yuxiang Bio Food Engineering Co., Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Nestle Health Science, Medtrition Inc., Fresno Cooperative Raisin Growers Inc., Ltd., Victus Inc., Nature’s Bounty, Pharmavite, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Chengde Shenli Food Co., and B Braun.

Addressing Health Concerns:

Consumers are increasingly turning to oral clinical nutrition supplements to supplement their diets with essential minerals and vitamins. These supplements cater to individuals seeking to maintain optimal health and well-being, offering a convenient way to ensure adequate nutrition intake amidst busy lifestyles. As awareness of the importance of nutrition grows, the demand for oral clinical nutrition supplements continues to rise globally.

Combatting Malnutrition:

Malnutrition remains a prevalent issue, particularly among the elderly population and individuals with certain health conditions. Oral clinical nutrition supplements play a crucial role in addressing malnutrition by providing essential nutrients to those with poor food intake, appetite loss, or malnourishment. These supplements aim to boost protein and energy intake, ultimately improving patients’ nutritional status and overall health outcomes.

Diverse Product Offerings:

Manufacturers in the oral clinical nutrition supplements market are innovating with a wide range of flavors and forms to cater to consumer preferences. With options such as yogurt, energy drinks, and juices available in flavors like strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla, consumers have access to a variety of appealing choices. This diversification of products not only attracts a broader consumer base but also enhances the adoption of oral clinical nutrition supplements.

Market Expansion in APAC:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the oral clinical nutrition supplements market, driven by increasing acceptance and rising per capita income levels. With a large population and growing awareness of oral clinical nutrition supplements, emerging economies in APAC present significant growth opportunities for manufacturers. The region’s burgeoning demand for these supplements underscores their importance in addressing nutritional needs across diverse demographics.

