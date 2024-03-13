Notoginseng Root Extract Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2018-2028

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Notoginseng root extract, often revered as the “miracle root for preservation of life,” has been the subject of extensive research by geroscientists due to its potential health benefits. While traditionally known for its anti-aging properties, a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) delves into additional functional areas of notoginseng root extract, offering insights into profitable opportunities in the global market. This article explores the diverse applications and market dynamics of notoginseng root extract, shedding light on its potential in various industries beyond anti-aging products.

Key Players and Market Developments

For instance, Puritan’s Pride, MeiHerb Biotch Co. Ltd., and a few other players are focusing on increasing their customer base to achieve a global footprint. On the other side, manufacturers such as Ginco International, NutraChamps Inc., and The Garden of Natural Solutions Co. Ltd are likely to maintain strategic focus on new, high-quality launches.

Market Overview



Global revenues from notoginseng root extract reached approximately US$ 300 million in 2018, with steady growth anticipated in the coming years. TMR projects a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just under 4% for market revenues through 2028, driven by the growing demand from health-conscious consumers seeking natural and therapeutic products.

Expanding Market Opportunities



Manufacturers in the notoginseng root extract market are targeting the ever-expanding health-conscious consumer demographic, leveraging the growing popularity of organic and natural products. With increasing consumer interest in therapeutic solutions, there is a promising outlook for the therapeutic attributes of notoginseng root extract in various applications.

Exploring Functional Areas



Beyond its conventional use in anti-aging products, notoginseng root extract demonstrates diverse pharmacological properties, including pro-haemostatic, immuno-stimulatory, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective effects. These properties open up new opportunities for its application in pharmaceuticals, where it can potentially aid in blood clotting, immune function, inflammation reduction, and neuroprotection.

Regional Dynamics



China remains a dominant player in the production of notoginseng root extract, catering to the growing demand from developed regional markets such as Europe and North America. However, producers are exploring new cultivation areas within China to optimize growth conditions and ensure high-quality extract production. Additionally, there is a shift towards expanding into new regional markets to meet the demand for high-quality notoginseng root extract.

Competition Landscape



The market for notoginseng root extract is characterized by consolidation, with a few key players dominating the landscape. These manufacturers are focusing on targeting health supplement manufacturers and expanding into new regional markets to capitalize on the growing demand. Quality evaluation methods are being employed to ensure the chemical composition of notoginseng root extract meets industry standards, enabling companies to identify innovative health benefits and explore new end-use categories.

