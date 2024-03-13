Digital Pump Market Positioned for Extraordinary Expansion, Aims for Striking US$ 20.5 Billion Valuation by 2032, Fueled by Resilient 6.1% CAGR

The digital pump market is envisioning a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032. This upward momentum is set to elevate the market to remarkable heights, projecting a valuation of US$ 20.5 billion by 2032, marking a significant increase from its 2022 valuation of US$ 11.3 billion.

At the heart of this surge in the digital pump market lies their versatile utility, particularly in terms of energy savings and cost efficiency. These innovative pumps find applications across a diverse spectrum of sectors, including buildings, water treatment plants, boiler control systems, and automation. Their remarkable ability to optimize and streamline fluid management processes emerges as a pivotal factor driving market growth.Top of FormTop of FormTop of Form.

These pumps not only conserve energy and reduce costs but also find applications in various sectors such as construction, water treatment facilities, boiler control systems, and automation, contributing significantly to the market’s expansion. Additionally, the acceleration of market growth is attributed to several other factors, including stringent energy-efficiency regulations in developed nations, the rise of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and the economic advantages associated with intelligent systems, particularly in the context of smart water and wastewater management.

Moreover, the increasing global capacity for power generation and substantial investments in non-oil and gas sectors within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are poised to further bolster the growth of the digital pump market throughout the analysis period.

Notable Insights from the Market Analysis:

The global digital pump market reached a valuation of US$ 11.3 Billion by the end of 2022.

The United States is anticipated to lead the market demand, accounting for the highest value share of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2032.

The period from 2015 to 2021 witnessed a considerable expansion in Digital Pump demand, marked by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

Among different connectivity options, the conventional pump controller dominates the digital pump market, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9%.

“Remarkably, digital pumps offer energy and cost savings while finding applications in building infrastructure, water treatment facilities, boiler control systems, and automation. This vital aspect drives the growth of the market,” comments an analyst from FMI.

Competitive Scenario:

Key players in the global Digital Pump Market are strategically expanding their global footprint through a variety of tactics, including collaborations, partnerships, and alliances. These industry participants are also making substantial investments in research and development (R&D) to infuse innovation into their products, thereby reinforcing their market position.

Notable recent developments among major players include:

In August 2021, Regal Beloit Corporation, a leading global manufacturer and engineering solutions provider for power transmission, introduced the Century VGreen Evo pool pump motor to its product lineup. This new motor, driven by advanced variable speed technology, stands as one of the most energy-efficient pool pump motors available in the market.

In March 2020, Framo and Aker BP announced a smart pump maintenance contract for seawater lift pumps in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The six-year contract extension is a continuation of a pilot contract initiated in 2018 involving pump supplier Framo, production company Aker BP, and industrial AI Software as a Service (SaaS).

Key Players:

ITT Corporation

Xylem

KSB Aktiengesellschaft

Flowserve Corporation

Wilo SE

ABB

Grundfos Holding

Sulzar

Colfax Corporation

Regal Beloit

Wanner International

Kirloskar

Key Segments Covered:

Digital Pump by Connectivity:

Conventional Digital Pump Controller

Mobile/Remote Digital Pump Controller

Digital Pump by Distribution Channel:

Online Digital Pump Sales

Retail Digital Pump Sales

Company Owned

Third-Party

Digital Pump by Industry:

Digital Pump for Manufacturing Food and Beverage Pharmaceutical Oil & Gas Textile and Paper Chemicals Biotechnology Construction

Digital Pumps for the Public Sector Water and Wastewater Treatment Pumping Stations

Digital Pumps for Agriculture

Digital Pumps for Residential Use

Digital Pump by Region:

North America Digital Pump Market

South America Digital Pump Market

Europe Digital Pump Market

Asia Pacific Digital Pump Market

Middle East and Africa Digital Pump Market

