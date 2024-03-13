Fish Feed Pellet Making Machines Market Eyes Beyond US$ 2,167.9 Million Valuation by 2033, Riding on a Resilient 5.6% CAGR

The fish feed pellet making machine market is poised for significant growth, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the forecasted period. By 2033, this burgeoning market is expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 2,167.9 million, marking a substantial increase from the projected US$ 1,257.2 million in 2023. The year 2022 is anticipated to conclude with a valuation of nearly US$ 1,190.5 million, and 2023 is expected to witness commendable year-on-year growth of 4.3%.

These highly specialized devices are meticulously engineered to transform powdered fish food into compact, nutrient-rich pellets. Designed to cater to the needs of commercial fish farmers, these cutting-edge machines empower farmers to provide a consistent and tailored diet for their aquatic stock. The resulting pellets, characterized by their small size, address the specific dietary requirements of fish, thereby contributing significantly to the growth and health of aquatic ecosystems.

The trajectory of this market underscores its vital role in meeting the evolving needs of the aquaculture industry and emphasizes the importance of advanced technologies in promoting sustainable and efficient fish farming practices.

As per FMI, increasing export of fish and other seafood products from various countries across the globe is likely to drive sales in the market. In emerging economies, international companies are expected to enter for capturing the overall industry.

One prominent catalyst propelling growth in this market is the burgeoning trend of organic farming. Organic fish production places a premium on genetically unmodified organisms, eschews chemical pesticides and products, and upholds the welfare of aquatic life through lower stocking density.

Moreover, increasing demand for organic farming owing to rising awareness regarding the importance of sustainability, as well as animal welfare is set to augment sales. Thus, fish farmers are practicing organic farming methods to provide chemical free and genetically modified products.

Rising inclination of consumers towards organic food items is projected to compel key manufacturers to expand their production capacity of organic feed. Changing eating habits and lifestyles of consumers in both developed and developing countries are the other factors that would accelerate sales in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Fish Feed Pellet Making Machine Market Study:

Top 3 countries in the global fish feed pellet making machine market are projected to generate a share of 8% in the next ten years.

The global fish feed pellet making machine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,190.5 million by the end of 2022 from a valuation of US$ 1,006.0 million in 2018.

The USA fish feed pellet making machine market is anticipated to generate the lion’s share of nearly 8% by 2033.

Germany fish feed pellet making machine market is predicted to account for a considerable share of about 3% in Europe during the estimated time frame.

In Asia Pacific, India is likely to witness moderate growth and exhibit a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033.

“Key companies in the fish feed pellet making machine market are anticipated to invest huge sums in the manufacturing of dry pelleted fish feed. This type of feed is projected to be extensively used for improving digestibility and balance of nutrients for matching specific needs of various fish species,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Players Operating in the Industry:

CPM Asia

Andritz Group

Buhler AG

Salmco Ltd.

Zhengchang Group

LIMA Machinery

Darin

Jinan Baimai Haiyuan Extrusion Machinery

Sunspring Machinery

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Ring Die Pellet Mill

Flat Die Pellet Mill

By Application:

Small-Scale Aquaculture

Large-Scale Aquaculture

Others

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

RoW

Author:

Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights) is deeply committed to uncovering actionable insights for consumer and food and beverage players. She brings a unique blend of analysis, industry trends, and consumer behavior to put data into perspective.

What she makes out of data becomes a delight to read. She has authored many opinions, including for publications like Process Industry Informer and Spinal Surgery News, as she understands the market pulse and consumers’ shifting preferences.

She likes to bring experts to a roundtable to weigh the impact of a trend on an industry. Catch up with her discussion on the impact of AI in packaging.

