Global Conductive Fibers Market Poised for Stratospheric Growth: Projected to Reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2031

Sales in the global conductive fibers market are slated to top US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 11.6% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 4.9 Billion by 2031. Conductive fibers recorded volume sales of approximately 42 thousand tons, equating to a value of US$ 1.8 billion in 2022. As per the insights culled by the latest report of Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Conductive Fibers Market is likely to spectate high growth over the course of the forecast period, driven by a plethora of factors.

The growth in sales can be attributed to the increasing use of conductive fibers in electromagnetic shielding, in light of growing electromagnetic pollution with the near-ubiquitous use of smartphones, smartwatches, and similar electronic devices.

“Adoption of conductive fibers continues to face technical and commercial challenges w.r.t the sensor size on the technical front and limited awareness on the commercial front. Manufacturers prioritizing their investments in industry-specific development of conductive fiber are likely to add new application dimensions and revenue channels to the market, finds FMI’s report”

Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10080

Copper over Silver – The Base Material Shift to Look Out for

Future Market Insights study identifies that the conductive fibers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% through 2031. Manufacturers are shifting away from cotton and wool towards nylon and polyester materials, owing to the growing consumers’ proclivity for synthetic fibers.

The study finds that as the conductive fibers market operates within the inner circle of environmental norms, graphene has been emerging as a cost-effective, compatible, and environmentally benign coating for the development of e-textiles.

Opportunities abound for conductive fibers manufacturers in the Asia Pacific as identified by FMI’s report with the establishment of manufacturing facilities of industries in developing countries such as India and China. Growing investments in the military & defense and aviation & aerospace sectors are likely to navigate the conductive fibers market to lucrative lanes as demand for tech togs and wearable electronics has been on a surge to beat harsh environmental conditions.

However, intense focus on revamping the legacy military and defense infrastructure and a quest for technologically-forward equipment for army personnel has been channelizing high investments in the conductive fibers market in North America.

The study points towards the evolving preferences of end-use industries for comfortable plus cost-effective textiles, which has been instigating a shift of manufacturers towards the integration of copper from silver in electronic circuits. The report opines that silver being a rare material is cost-prohibitive in nature, which makes copper a suitable material for the development of conductive fibers.

Conductive Fibers Market – Vendor Insights

These players are focusing on expanding their business by marking their presence in overseas territories. In addition, manufacturers are seen working towards the expansion of their product portfolios by introducing feature-rich conductive fibers. As the study finds, the global conductive fibers market operates under a degree of fragmentation with a large number of players striving to acquire a high market share.

Key Companies Profiled

NV Bekaert SA Seiren Co. Ltd. Toray Industries Kuraray Co Ltd. Eeonyx Corporation KGS Diamond Syscom Advanced Materials, Inc. Ascend Performance Materials LLC Ronda Industrial Belts Technology Limited W. ZIMMERMANN GMBH & CO. KG PERLON Group William Barnet & Son, LLC Swicofil AG

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10080

Conductive Fibers Market by Category

By Reinforced Material:

Copper

Carbon

Nickel

Lead

Silver

Others

By Application:

Non-Woven

Woven

Knitted

By Base Material:

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Wool

Polyamide

Others

By End Use

Military & Defense

Aerospace & Aviation

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Protection & Safety

Fashion & Entertainment

Transportation

Architecture

Industrial Belts

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Oceania

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube