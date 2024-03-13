Streaming Ahead: Connected TV Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 38.1 Billion by 2031 with 13.2% CAGR Growth

Wilmington, USA, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global connected TV market is poised for remarkable growth, fueled by the increasing consumer adoption of streaming services, advancements in smart TV technology, and the expanding availability of high-speed internet connectivity worldwide. According to the latest market outlook, the industry was valued at US$ 12.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 38.1 billion by the end of 2031.

Market Overview: Connected TV, also known as smart TV, refers to television sets equipped with internet connectivity and built-in software platforms, enabling users to stream digital content from online services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube, among others. These devices offer a seamless viewing experience, combining traditional broadcast channels with on-demand content, apps, and interactive features.

Market Size and Growth: The market’s rapid growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising popularity of over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, the increasing consumer preference for personalized and on-demand content consumption, and the proliferation of connected devices and internet-enabled TVs in households worldwide. As consumers seek greater flexibility, convenience, and choice in their entertainment options, the demand for connected TVs continues to surge globally.

Market Segmentation: The global connected TV market can be segmented based on various parameters:

By product type: This includes smart TVs, streaming media players (such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV), gaming consoles (such as PlayStation and Xbox), and set-top boxes (such as Google Chromecast and NVIDIA Shield), each offering different features and functionalities for accessing digital content.

By screen size: Connected TVs are available in a wide range of screen sizes and resolutions, catering to diverse consumer preferences and viewing environments, from compact units for bedrooms and kitchens to large-screen models for living rooms and home theaters.

By distribution channel: These devices are sold through various channels including electronics retailers, online marketplaces, department stores, and direct-to-consumer brands, each offering different pricing, promotions, and after-sales support services.

Regional Analysis: Regions with high internet penetration rates and robust digital infrastructure, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, are key markets for connected TVs. Emerging economies in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are also witnessing increasing adoption of smart TVs, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the growing availability of streaming content and online services.

Market Drivers and Challenges: Key drivers propelling market growth include the convenience and versatility of connected TV platforms, the expanding content library and exclusive offerings from streaming providers, and the integration of voice control, artificial intelligence, and smart home features in smart TV devices. However, challenges such as privacy and security concerns, compatibility issues with legacy hardware and software, and competition from alternative entertainment platforms may impact market expansion.

Market Trends: Noteworthy trends in the global connected TV market include the proliferation of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services and ad-supported streaming platforms, the development of original content and exclusive partnerships by streaming providers, and the convergence of linear TV and digital streaming through hybrid broadcasting models and interactive viewing experiences.

Future Outlook: The outlook for the global connected TV market remains bullish, with continued growth expected as streaming services become increasingly ingrained in consumer lifestyles and content consumption habits. As smart TV technology evolves, with advancements in display quality, user interfaces, and content recommendation algorithms, connected TVs will continue to redefine the entertainment landscape and shape the future of television viewing worldwide.

Key Market Study Points: Key areas for market study include consumer preferences and behaviors in content consumption, subscription models and pricing strategies of streaming services, competitive landscape analysis, regulatory developments in digital media distribution, and emerging technologies shaping the future of connected TV platforms.

Competitive Landscape: The global market features a competitive landscape with leading manufacturers, technology providers, content creators, and service providers vying for market share and consumer attention. Key players in the connected TV ecosystem are focusing on product innovation, content partnerships, and user experience enhancements to differentiate their offerings and maintain market leadership in an increasingly crowded and dynamic marketplace.

