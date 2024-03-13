Forecasting the Future: Global Digital Out-of-Home Market to Surge to US$ 12,365.6 Mn by 2028

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures:

The global annual revenue from the digital-out-of-home market has been valued at US$ 3,905.3 Mn by the end of 2017, and it is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period. The dominating regions, i.e., North America, SEA & Others of APAC and Western Europe are expected to collectively account for a majority share in the global digital-out-of-home market. These regions are likely to dominate the global digital-out-of-home market over the forecast period.

The digital media landscape is undergoing drastic changes due to the introduction of advanced digital technologies. Over the past few years, various media owners have entered the digital-out-of-home market with an objective to offer cross-network advertisement delivery reports in centralized online dashboards similar to the capabilities of ad servers in the online space. The measurement of digital-out-of-home media is improving due to the adoption of interactive technologies that enable advertisers to gain customer insights using mobile device location data. Mobile location data is utilised to validate the location of a device and brand exposure by analysing whether the consumer was standing closer to the digital screen when the advertisement was displayed. As the digital industry continues to evolve, there has been a rise in the adoption of digital-out-of-home screens across various verticals. Moreover, the emergence of cloud-based digital platforms and the introduction of programmatic digital-out-of-home advertising are among factors expected to contribute to the growth of the digital-out-of-home market.

On the basis of FMI analysis, the Digital Place-Based Networks (DPN) in the platform segment will dominate the digital-out-of-home market due to the introduction of location-based advertising at various venues and increase in smartphone penetration. On the basis of industry, the retail segment will be a dominating segment due to the widespread adoption of digital billboards & digital place-based networks by brand marketers at malls, roadsides, bus shelters, airports and other high dwell-time venues to generate huge customer traffic.

The North America digital-out-of-home market is expected to dominate the global digital-out-of-home market due to the large presence of media owners in the U.S. The digital-out-of-home market has huge potential in China owing to major technological advancements in the retail and entertainment market. The SEA and Others of APAC digital-out-of-home market will be a target market for market participants looking to penetrate the BFSI and corporate & government segment. Latin America is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. Brazil is expected to hold a major revenue share in the Latin America digital-out-of-home market over the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in Digital-Out-of-Home Market

Platform

Digital Billboard & Signage (DBB)

Digital Place-based Networks (DPN)

Industry

Retail

Corporate & Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Entertainment

BFSI

Education

Others

Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



