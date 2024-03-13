Navigating the Growth Trajectory: Radio Frequency Identification Market Projections for 2024-2034

In the current year of 2023, the radio frequency identification market is projected to be valued around US$ 25.9 billion. By 2033, the whole market is projected to have grown to US$ 122.6 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.8%.

One of the main reasons for the RFID market’s faster growth rate is the expanding need for this technology in the industrial sector for transmission lines. Furthermore, the necessity for RFID solutions has grown recently in the global market due to the rising need for improved inventory management.

The RFID technology is currently widely deployed to monitor assets on a real-time basis in industries such as transportation, logistics and supply chain, retailing, security, and so on. Recent technological advancements have also opened up the road for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) market in the healthcare sector.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-656

The sudden increase in the deployment of RFID solutions throughout healthcare and service sectors has promoted the growth of the aforementioned market. Furthermore, the increase in laws and policy efforts is likely to drive research in Radio Frequency Identification technology.

Unfortunately, the high costs associated therewith RFID installation, procurement, and maintenance are expected to limit the market growth to certain degrees. Moreover, worries about data security and privacy, are projected to hinder the rapid adoption of RFID technology in many sectors as well.

Key Takeaways from the Radio Frequency Identification Market Study

China is the leading country in terms of the production and consumption of RFID products around the world. This regional market contributes to around 25% of the market alone and is poised to reach US$ 30.3 Bn by 2033.

The United States is the second-largest regional RFID market. The market is predicted to register a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast years and reach a valuation of US$ 14.9 Bn by 2033.

India comes third in the overall sales of RFID products. However, it is the fastest-growing region in terms of the adoption of RFID technology and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.9% through 2033.

In Europe, the United Kingdom holds the largest market for an RFID solutions. It is projected to grow at a rate of 17.8% from 2023 to 2033 and reach a valuation of US$ 7.3 Bn by the end.

Based on components, RFID readers have garnered the highest sales than any other segment. It is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% until the year 2033.

Likewise, in the applications category, the retail and consumer goods segment promises a very lucrative opportunity for the market. This RFID market segment is expected to witness a year-on-year growth rate of 15.9% during the forecast years.

Buy Now https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/656

Competitive Landscape for the Radio Frequency Identification Market

Zebra Technologies Corporation, Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd., Xerox Corporation, Thin Film Electronics ASA, HID Global Corporation, GAO RFID Inc., Impinj, Inc., Alien Technology, Omni-ID, Ltd. and Molex Inc. among others are some of the major players in the global Radio-frequency Identification technology market.

The availability of low-cost RFID solutions with high rates of return has motivated many emerging industries to enter this market in the last few years. Additionally, an increased favourable policy and government frameworks and regulatory requirements for its uses have increased the sales of RFID tags recently.

Radio Frequency Identification Market by Category

Component:

RFID Tags Low Frequency (LF) High Frequency (HF) Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) Microwave Frequency Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

RFID Readers

RFID Software and Middleware

Applications:

Logistics and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Retail and Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Healthcare

Government

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube