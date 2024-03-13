Rising Preference for Convenience Packaging Propels Bag-in-Box Market: Anticipated Valuation of US$ 6.6 Billion by 2034, Reflecting 5.6% CAGR Growth

The valuation for the global bag-in-box market was around US$ 3.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6 % over the forecast period, with an expected valuation of US$ 6.6 billion by 2034.

The increasing need for sustainable packaging options, the popularity of e-commerce, and rising alcoholic beverage consumption are all predicted to drive growth in the bag-in-box industry. Furthermore, advancements in bag-in-box packaging, such as self-heating and self-cooling features, are expected to boost market expansion.

The need for environmentally friendly packaging solutions is a primary driver in the BIB (Bag-in-Box) market. BIB packaging has various environmental benefits over traditional packaging methods, including lower transportation costs due to its lightweight and compact design and the recyclability of its materials (cardboard and plastic).

Increasing health awareness worldwide owing to hygienic food and packaging solutions is expected to create significant opportunities. Developed countries with stringent food and packaging regulations are expected to drive the market for sustainable packaging. The manufacturers are focusing on launching flexible products to carry using 100% recyclable materials to gain popularity in the market.

The rising demand for industries such as wine and alcohol is projected to enhance the market growth. Recyclability, sustainability, and affordability are the key factors accelerating the market. Moreover, apart from alcohol and wine, dairy products and other industrial chemicals are propelling the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global bag-in-box market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11% with a valuation of US$ 6.6 billion by 2034.

The United States is anticipated to register a 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a 6.4% CAGR, China is driving the global market by 2034.

United Kingdom is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 5.1 % in the global market during the forecast period.

In recent years, bag-in-box packaging for alcoholic beverages is gaining traction. It offers high convenience and cost-effectiveness. Shelf life, easy dispensing, storage, and handling are key factors attracting consumers. Manufacturers are also using bag-in-box in alcoholic beverage packaging.

Manufacturers are experimenting with new packaging formats. They are using bag-in-box for beer and cocktails to differentiate their product offerings. The use of bag-in-box by restaurants and bars is increasing in North America and Europe.

Sales of bag-in-box globally are estimated to record a significant rise. Increased popularity across developing and underdeveloped economies would drive demand. India and China are expected to witness high growth. The presence of numerous beverage manufacturers would also push sales.

Bag-in-Box Manufacturers to Open New Production Facilities across the Globe

High per capita food expenditure is propelling demand in the market. Sales of hygienic and lightweight food packaging solutions would surge.

Bag-in-box manufacturers are focusing on commissioning new production facilities. They want to cater to rising demand across various industries.

Renowned bag-in-box manufacturers are focusing on expanding their international presence. They are setting up operational facilities or distribution centers over high-growth offering markets.

Rising production of bag-in-box to meet innovative packaging needs would aid demand. Chemical and petroleum industries are also adopting innovative bag-in-box packaging.

Rising Demand for Bag-in-Box Containers from the Wine Industry to Boost Sales

Wine producers are inclining towards the use of bag-in-box containers for wine packaging. They offer various advantages over glass bottles. They are easy to pack & distribute and are cost-efficient.

Oxygen transmission rate (OTR) is a prime factor in determining the quality of wine. Bag-in-box offers a low oxygen transmission rate over glass bottles. Hence, it is preferred by wine producers across the globe.

Wine manufacturing industry holds around half of the global bag-in-box container demand. Industry sentiments for wine are expected to be rather optimistic. Growth of the wine industry would translate into rising demand for bag-in-box containers.

In Italy, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom, bag-in-box wine packaging is very popular. Emerging countries are expected to follow their footprints.

Competitive Landscape:

Main suppliers of bag-in-boxes are concentrating on offering novel packaging formats. To draw customers, they use raw resources that are sustainable. Other businesses are forming strategic alliances with important sectors. They are trying to keep one step ahead of their rivals.

Key Companies:

Smurfit Kappa Group

Liqui-Box Corporation (DS Smith Plc.)

Amcor plc

Scholle IPN

CDF Corporation

TPS Rental Systems Ltd

Optopack Ltd.

Aran Group

TriMas Company (Rapak)

Montibox

STI – Gustav Stabernack GmbH

Get More Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the bag-in-box market, analysing historical demand from 2016 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the bag-in-box market based on capacity (less than 5 liters, 5 to 10 liters, 10 to 15 liters, 15 to 20 liters, more than 20 liters), material (paper & paperboard, plastic), and end use (food, beverages, chemical, petroleum, homecare, cosmetics & personal care) across seven regions.

Key Market Segments:

By Capacity:

Less than 5 liters

5 to 10 liters

10 to 15 liters

15 to 20 liters

More than 20 liters

By Material:

Paper and Paperboard

Plastic Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Metallized-PET Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Nylon



By End Use:

Food Dairy Products Sauces, Vinegar & Flavoring Liquid Egg Products

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non Alcoholic Beverages Water

Chemicals

Petroleum

Homecare

Cosmetic & Personal Care

