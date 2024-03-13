Fruit Powders Market Anticipated to Surpass US$ 36.4 Billion by 2033, Embracing a Robust CAGR of 7.6%

The fruit powder market is poised to witness at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The market for fruit powder is expected to expand from US$ 17.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 36.4 billion by 2033.

Increased consumer desire for year-round seasonal crops and food products with a long shelf life is driving the expansion of the fruit powder industry. The market is expanding due to increased demand for industrial fruit powders produced using a variety of processes such as vacuum drying, drum drying, spray drying, and freeze drying.

Fruit Powder Market Growth Benefits a Growing Number of Health-Conscious Consumers.

Consumers are continuously striving to meet their nutritional needs with functional foods and beverages. The items’ popularity has grown as customers’ awareness of the importance of micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids has expanded.

As people’s lives change, so does their interest in ready-to-eat meals that fulfil their specific nutritional demands, contributing to the growth of the local market for fruit powders.

Factors Limiting the Fruit Powder Market Growth:

Making is included in the process. Fruit powder is made by dehydrating and drying fruits in various ways, such as freeze drying, drum drying, spray drying, and others. This method is expensive, which raises the price of fruit powder.

As fruit powder is concentrated, numerous fruits are utilised to make a little packet of the product, increasing the price even more. Fruit powder’s higher price point, along with the availability of alternatives, may limit the sales and slow down industry growth.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the market during forthcoming years. This is attributable to customers’ increasing need for convenient and healthy food products as a result of their growing health consciousness.

Due to changing consumption habits and rising demand for novel food products, China and India are among the greatest consumers of convenience food. Along with this, the acceptability, affordability, and availability of the fruit powder are important factors driving regional market expansion.

The US market for fruit powders is to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% and reach US$ 12.9 Bn by 2033.

The South Korea market for fruit powders is predicted to develop at a 5.4% CAGR to hit US$ 1.3 Bn by 2033.

By 2033, the UK market for fruit powders is poised to increase at a 6.7% CAGR and hit US$ 1.5 Bn.

The China market is predicted to witness a 7% CAGR and grow at US$ 2.6 Bn by 2033.

By 2033, the Japan fruit powders market is anticipated to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to attain US$ 2.1 Bn.

By product type segment of the fruit powders market, the Strawberry sector to develop at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The Conventional sector may prosper at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to the nature segment.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers in the fruit powder market should expect growing demand, mostly from the cosmetics and personal care industries.

The adaptability and growing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products are predicted to entice manufacturers to include fruit powder in their products. Companies are attempting to provide customised fruit powder to meet the diverse needs of cosmetics and personal care product producers.

NutraDry released Australian organic pumpkin powder in 2019. The powder is composed entirely of butternut pumpkins farmed organically in Australia, with no fillers or additions. Australian Certified Organics has certified it.

Key Segments

Based on Product Type:

Strawberry

Blackberry

Black Currant

Raspberry

Blueberry

Peach

Apple

Pear

Apricot

Plum

Based on Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Based on End Use:

Fruit Processing

Beverage Processing

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Based on Technology:

Freeze Dried

Spray Dried

Vacuum Dried

Drum Dried

