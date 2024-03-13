Gas Purifiers Market Size Projected To Reach US$ 1.9 Billion and Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% By 2031 | Transparency Market Research

In 2022, the global gas purifiers market registered a sizeable valuation of US$ 1.2 billion, projected to witness a steady ascent at a CAGR of 5.7%, reaching an estimated US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2031.

Analyst Viewpoint:

Rising Health Awareness and Industrialization: The exponential growth of the gas purifiers market is fueled by an increase in public awareness regarding the perils of air pollution and a collective commitment to safeguarding health. Simultaneously, the global wave of industrialization, particularly in developing economies, contributes significantly to the surge in demand for gas purifiers. The market is further propelled by the evolution of energy-efficient gas purification systems, catering to the burgeoning need for parts-per-trillion gas purity in semiconductor, display, LED, and solar product manufacturing.

Regulatory Opportunities: With governments globally tightening their grip on emissions across various industries, a lucrative horizon unfolds for gas purifier manufacturers. Stringent regulations serve as catalysts, encouraging manufacturers to innovate and focus on cleaner and energy-efficient gas purification solutions. This strategic shift is especially evident in manufacturing plants, spanning from semiconductor facilities to steel mills.

Exploring the Gas Purifiers Market:

Versatile Gas Purification Systems: Gas purifiers play a vital role in diverse industries, employing various forms such as adsorption, absorption, catalytic, and membrane-based systems. Adsorption involves trapping contaminants using porous materials, absorption utilizes liquids or gels to absorb impurities, catalytic systems break down contaminants using chemical catalysts, and membrane-based systems filter out unwanted particles.

Applications Across Industries: Gas purifiers find applications across healthcare, industrial production, research, and automotive sectors. They are integral in gas filtration systems used to remove impurities and contaminants, ensuring the safety of gases for various purposes, including air conditioning, refrigeration, and chemical processes.

Market Drivers:

Government Regulations and Safety Assurance: The escalation in global air pollution levels amplifies the demand for gas purifiers, driven by health-conscious individuals adopting air purifiers to enhance indoor air quality. Governments worldwide play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of gas purifiers by enacting stringent regulations. This, in turn, bolsters consumer confidence in the reliability and trustworthiness of gas purifiers.

Continuous Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in gas purification technologies are expected to propel market growth. The relentless pursuit of research and development has led to innovative materials, improved filtration methods, and sophisticated purification techniques. Modern gas purifiers offer higher efficiency, superior contaminant removal, and increased cost-effectiveness, contributing to their sustained adoption.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Boom:

Critical Role in Cleanroom Environments: The rapid expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries acts as a significant driver for the gas purifiers market. Gas purifiers play a pivotal role in maintaining cleanroom environments crucial for biopharmaceutical production. Sterilizing-grade air filters protect products from contamination during processes like gas venting, compressed gas filtration, and high-temperature situations.

Global Investments and Growth: Investments in Research and Development in the European pharmaceutical industry reached €41,500 million (US$ 45,147 Mn) in 2021. In China, the pharmaceutical industry accounted for 12% of the global market, illustrating remarkable growth.

Regional Dynamics:

Asia Pacific Takes the Lead: Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the gas purifiers market during the forecast period. Growing concerns about air quality, escalating pollution levels, and increased health awareness drive the demand for gas purifiers in the region. The market is further influenced by a surge in demand for air purification devices with enhanced features, advanced filtration technologies, and durable designs.

North America’s Rapid Pace: The gas purifiers industry in North America is expected to witness rapid growth, primarily fueled by the adoption of gas purification systems in diverse industries, including chemical, automotive, and oil & gas, in the U.S. and Canada.

Key Players and Innovations:

Strategic Approaches: The global gas purifiers market is fiercely competitive, with a mix of global and regional players. Industry leaders are attuned to market trends, investing in research and development, product expansions, mergers, and acquisitions to consolidate their position. Key players include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Airgas, USA LLC, Entegris, Inc., Fisher Scientific International, Inc., Japan Pionics Co., LTD., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp, Praxair, Inc., SAES Getters S.p.A., Toga clean system, VICI Metronics, and WOBO Industrial Group Corp.

Innovative Developments:

On August 09, 2021, TOGA Clean System introduced TOGA Puri Intelligent system, ensuring clean air in laboratories by filtering and removing harmful gases.

On March 16, 2021, Parker Hannifin Corporation’s Industrial Gas Filtration and Generation Division launched BHA TotalPleat, a deep-pleated filter designed for high efficiency, effectiveness, and a prolonged service life.

Conclusion and Recommendations:

Strategic Imperatives: Stakeholders navigating the gas purifiers market should consider the following strategic imperatives:

Technological Leapfrogging: Invest in cutting-edge technologies and innovations to enhance the efficiency and performance of gas purifiers.

Sustainability Integration: Align with sustainability goals by adopting eco-friendly practices and incorporating recycling initiatives into production processes.

Tailored Solutions: Respond to the growing demand for customized packaging solutions by focusing on tailor-made machinery offerings.

Collaborative Ventures: Explore collaborative opportunities with industry peers to drive innovation collectively and address emerging market challenges.

