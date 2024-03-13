Automotive Virtual Exterior Mirror Market is Predicted to Expand at A CAGR Of 16.4% by 2031- TMR Study

In 2022, the global automotive virtual exterior mirror market stood at a valuation of US$ 190.0 million, poised for exponential growth with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% from 2023 to 2031. This innovative market, driven by the expansion of the automotive industry and the surge in in-vehicle electronics integration, is revolutionizing the traditional side mirror concept. Analysts foresee a market worth US$ 740.0 million by 2031, fueled by advancements in virtual mirror technology and the global push towards embracing cutting-edge automotive solutions.

Market Overview:

The automotive virtual exterior mirror technology introduces a paradigm shift by replacing traditional side mirrors with camera-based systems that offer real-time digital images or video feeds to drivers. Known as digital mirrors or e-mirrors, these systems enhance aerodynamics, reduce drag, and provide designers with greater creative freedom. The market’s growth is underpinned by the global expansion of the automotive sector, increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, and a growing integration of in-vehicle electronics.

Regulatory Support and Technological Adoption:

Virtual mirrors, although not yet legal in the U.S., have garnered significant attention, especially since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began testing the technology in 2019. The replacement of traditional side mirrors with virtual alternatives holds immense potential, particularly in reducing aerodynamic drag and offering designers more flexibility. The market is also buoyed by regulatory support for advanced technologies, such as virtual mirrors, indicating potential growth in various regions in the coming years.

Integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS):

A key driving force behind the adoption of virtual exterior mirrors is their integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Offering features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assistance, these mirrors enhance overall vehicle safety and contribute to an improved driving experience. Governments worldwide are emphasizing road safety and emissions reduction, prompting automakers to adopt virtual exterior mirrors to comply with safety standards and meet regulatory requirements.

Connected Car Systems and Customization:

Virtual exterior mirrors are not just about safety; they are evolving into integral components of connected car systems. Offering features like navigation directions, vehicle diagnostics, and personalized settings, these mirrors enhance the overall driving experience. Flexibility in display and customization options further adds to their appeal, allowing drivers to tailor their views and minimize glare. The futuristic appearance of vehicles equipped with virtual exterior mirrors also attracts tech-savvy consumers.

Market Segmentation and Regional Insights:

Passenger cars, particularly in the luxury and premium segments, dominate the adoption of virtual exterior mirrors. Early adopters in the premium segment, such as BMW AG and Honda Motor Co., are paving the way for broader market penetration. In terms of components, the hardware segment holds a significant share, driven by the increasing adoption of camera-based mirror systems. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific emerge as key regions for market growth, with North America leading the way due to a robust automotive industry and high consumer demand for advanced technologies.

Key Players and Developments:

The global automotive virtual exterior mirror market is marked by strategic alliances and continuous innovations. Key players include Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and others. In recent developments, Gentex Corp. invested in ADASKY’s Series B financing for the commercialization of Long Wave Infrared (LWIR) sensors, while Magna’s ClearView vision technology debuted in Ram Heavy Duty trucks, showcasing the industry’s commitment to innovation.

