Smart Bathroom Industry: Emerging Technologies and Market Trends 2023-2030

Smart Bathroom Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

The growing interest among consumers in home automation and the incorporation of smart devices is a significant driver for the growth of the smart bathroom market. Consumers are actively seeking innovative and user-friendly solutions that can enhance their bathroom experiences.

The advancement in technology, notably in the field of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and voice recognition have led to the integration of various smart features into bathroom fixtures and accessories. The development of features like automated temperature regulation, voice-activated lighting, and smart showers, have enticed consumers to consider upgrading their conventional bathrooms.

Access the Global Smart Bathroom Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

The growth of smart bathroom solutions is propelled by fast-paced urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development in numerous regions. This progress encourages the widespread adoption of smart technologies in commercial buildings, hotels, and public restrooms. By seamlessly integrating these innovations, such spaces benefit from elevated functionality, improved hygiene standards, and enhanced efficiency.

Smart Toilet Market Market Report Highlights

The residential application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2025 as a result of increasing number of smart homes in the urban cities of key markets including U.S. and China

The offline segment generated a revenue of USD 5.3 billion in 2018. Online channel is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025 due to its doorstep delivery services

Europe was the largest regional market with a revenue of USD 2.4 billion in 2018

New product launch is expected to remain a key strategy among the market participants over the next few years.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Smart Bathroom Industry Data Book – Smart Toilet, Smart Bathroom Soap Dispenser, Faucets, Showers, Mirrors and Smart Bathtubs Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Electronic Soap Dispensers Market Report Highlights

North America held or the largest electronic soap dispensers market share of more than 35% in 2018

Asia Pacific is expected expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025

Commercial application segment held the leading market share of 50.9% in 2018

Plastic held the largest market share of 69.2% in the raw material segment in 2018

Smart Faucets Market Report Highlights

North America was the largest smart faucets market, accounting for a share of more than 30.0% in 2018 owing to increasing smart homes and growing hospitality sector

The commercial application segment accounted for exceeding 60.0% share of the global revenue in 2018. Positive outlook towards global hospitality sector is expected to open new avenues

Brick and mortar was the largest distribution channel with a share of more than 70.0% in 2018

Key players include LIXIL Group Corporation, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Roca Sanitario, S.A., Kohler Co., TOTO LTD., Masco Corporation, Villeroy & Boch, Hansgrohe, and DELTA FAUCET COMPANY

Product innovation is expected to remain a critical success factor among the industry participants.

Smart Shower Market Report Highlights

The residential/domestic dominated the global market with the highest revenue share in 2022.

This growth is due to the growing number of remodeling activities undertaken by new and old homeowners to elevate their experience and personalize their homes.

North America led the global market with the highest revenue share owing to an increasing number of commercial buildings in the region.

The rising growth rate of the remodeling industry across North America indicates a surge in residential home furnishing and fittings, which is expected to impact the smart shower market’s growth positively.

Go through the table of content of Smart Bathroom Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Smart Mirror Market Report Highlights

Europe is expected to expand with a considerable CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. In Europe, consumers place a high value on design and aesthetics in home decor, which drives the preference for products like smart mirrors

The free-standing segment is estimated to expand with substantial CAGR over the forecast period. The flexibility in placement of these mirrors is a key driving factor behind the increasing popularity and growth of free-standing smart mirrors

The commercial segment is anticipated to expand with a faster CAGR over the forecast period. Use of smart mirrors in commercial spaces enhances customer convenience, reduces return rates, and boosts sales owing to which their adoption is increasing in commercial spaces thus surging the market growth

The online sales channel is expected to expand with a higher CAGR over the forecast period. Online distribution channels offer various conveniences for shopping owing to which its use is increasing among consumers thus surging the segment’s growth

Bathtub Market Report Highlights

Based on the type, the alcove bathtubs segment dominated the market with a 37.54% revenue share in 2023, owing to growing demand from residential sector. The alcove bathtubs are majorly preferred among consumers who have limited bathroom space

Based on the material, the acrylic segment dominated the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of 40.18%. Acrylic can be attributed to their resilience, simple maintenance requirements, and adaptability in design, making them a favored choice among consumers

Based on the end-user, the commercial bathtub segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising number of hotels, and well centers across regions that have been significantly contributing to the demand for various commercial bathtub products

Europe is projected to emerge as a lucrative region for global market. This can be attributed to the growing trend of home renovation and remodeling projects has also contributed to the region’s market growth

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter