Navigating the Positive Displacement Pumps Landscape: Key Trends and Forecasts 2023-2030

The economic value generated by the positive displacement pump industry was estimated at approximately USD 18.35 billion in 2022. The demand from various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment is driving this market’s growth. Positive displacement pumps, known for their precision and ability to handle a wide range of fluids, were increasingly adopted for critical applications where accuracy and reliability were paramount. Technological advancements, including the integration of smart and energy-efficient features, were enhancing the overall outlook of the sector. However, the specific outlook can be influenced by economic conditions, technological developments, and industry trends, so it is advisable to check more recent sources for the latest information.

Positive displacement pumps transfer the fluid mechanically by repeatedly enclosing a fixed volume with the help of seals or valves. The pump’s action is cyclic, which is driven by screws, lobes, diaphragms, vanes, or gears. These are preferred in the oil & gas industry mainly because of the limitations of the centrifugal pumps. Positive displacement pumps work at lower speeds which makes them less prone to damages caused by high viscosity oils and slurries. These are used when applications require accurate dosing. The industry is further segmented into reciprocating and rotary pumps.

The rise of Industrial IoT is poised to transform the manufacturing environment by developing a digitally connected ecosystem. End-users across multiple industry verticals are eager to invest in IoT technologies that enable them to make their assets smarter and more intuitive in the current context, with increased demand to control operating expenditure and improve production efficiency. This trend is influencing the positive displacement pumps industry, where several leading and niche manufacturers are actively investigating IoT-based solutions to integrate intelligence into their product offerings.

The integration of IoT in positive displacement pumps has revolutionized the industrial landscape by enhancing efficiency, predictive maintenance, and overall performance. IoT-enabled pumps gather real-time data, allowing for continuous monitoring of the key parameters such as pressure, temperature, and flow rates. This data is then analyzed to predict potential issues, enabling proactive maintenance to prevent downtime. Additionally, IoT facilitates remote monitoring and control, optimizing operations and reducing the need for on-site interventions. The connectivity and data-driven insights provided by IoT, empower businesses to make informed decisions, improve energy efficiency, and extend the lifespan of positive displacement pumps, thereby positively impacting the market through increased reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Rotary Pumps Market Report Highlights

The gear pump segment accounted for the largest share of 34.3% in 2023 owing to the characteristics of the pump that involve meshing of gears to generate pressure difference so that transfer of fluids can be done from one point to another

The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 27.3% in 2023 as rotary pumps are effectively used in the oil & gas industry for tasks, such as moving crude oil from wellheads to storage tanks, facilitating transfers between storage tanks, and handling the loading & unloading processes involving tankers and pipelines

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 40.4% in 2023 due to growth in the agriculture and chemical & food processing industries. Furthermore, increased government expenditure in the water treatment and construction sector is expected to drive market growth

Middle East & Africa accounted for the second-largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030 owing to the rising oil production in the well-developed oil & gas industry

Atlas Copco AB expanded its product mix for rotary pumps by introducing new dry rotary vane vacuum pumps under its DVS Series in May 2023. This new product has product attributes, such as oil-free, low noise creation, and non-contamination of process, and is likely to reinforce the company’s position in the rotary vane pump segment

Reciprocating Pumps Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the diaphragm pump segment held the largest revenue share of 57.6% in 2023. A diaphragm pump employs a diaphragm composed of flexible materials such as rubber or plastics to convey fluids instead of rod & piston assembly

In terms of end-use, the oil & gas segment held the largest revenue share of 24.2% in 2023. Reciprocating pumps are effectively employed in the oil and gas industry for tasks such as upstream exploration and production (ExoPE) of hydrocarbons

The Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share of 40.1% in 2023 due to growth in agriculture, chemical & food processing industries. Furthermore, increased government expenditure in water treatment and construction sector is expected to drive the market growth

The Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to grow at the second fastest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, owing to the rising oil production in the well-developed oil & gas industry

In August 2023, LEWA GmbH launched new pump sizes for diaphragm metering pumps, which are designed to cater to the needs of the chemical industry, food industry, and oil & gas industry. These new pump sizes can handle flow rates up to 1000 l/h

Competitive Insights

Major market players include Ingersoll Rand SPX Flow; Alfa Laval; Viking Pump, Inc.; Grundfos; Schlumberger Limited; KSB Group; and Sulzer Ltd. Positive displacement pump manufacturers adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to gain greater market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

