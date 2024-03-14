Sales of Vital Wheat Gluten Market Report : Latest Innovation & Upcoming Trends Analysis, Top Companies Technical Vision, Demand by Regions

Vital wheat gluten, also known as wheat gluten or wheat protein, is a natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. It is commonly used as a meat substitute or as a dough improver in baking. Vital wheat gluten is known for its unique elastic properties, which make it an essential ingredient in many food products. The vital wheat gluten market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for plant-based protein and the growing awareness about the health benefits of vital wheat gluten.

The global vital wheat gluten market was valued at US$ 2 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of vital wheat gluten in various food applications, such as bakery products, meat alternatives, and pet foods. Additionally, the rising demand for plant-based proteins and the growing trend of clean-label products are driving the growth of the vital wheat gluten market.

Market Segmentation The vital wheat gluten market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

By Product Type:

  • Powder
  • Liquid

By Application:

  • Bakery Products
  • Meat Alternatives
  • Pet Foods
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins
  • Growing Awareness About Health Benefits of Vital Wheat Gluten
  • Rising Demand for Clean-Label Products
  • Technological Advancements in Food Processing

Market Challenges

  • Allergenicity Concerns
  • Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
  • Stringent Regulations Regarding Gluten-Free Products

Competitive Landscape The global vital wheat gluten market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the market. These players are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. Some of the key players in the market include:

  • Puratos
  • Blattmann Schweiz AG
  • Tereos Syral (Tate and Lyle)
  • Beneo
  • Crop Energies AG
  • Bryan W Nash & Sons Ltd.
  • Roquette Amilina, Ab
  • Kröner-Stärke GmbH
  • Pioneer industries Limited
  • Z&F Sungold corporation
  • Manildra Group
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • MGP Ingredients Inc.

