Mycotoxin Binders Market to Witness Growth Acceleration by 2026

The global mycotoxin binders market was valued at US$1023.8 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$1568.4 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing awareness about food safety and the growing demand for safe and healthy animal feed.

Mycotoxins are toxic compounds produced by fungi that contaminate food and feed crops. Mycotoxin binders are substances added to animal feed to reduce the bioavailability of mycotoxins, thus minimizing their toxic effects. The market for mycotoxin binders has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the rising incidences of mycotoxin contamination in food and feed crops.

The global mycotoxin binders market is segmented based on type, source, animal type, and region. By type, the market is segmented into clay-based binders, yeast-based binders, and others. Clay-based binders are the most commonly used binders due to their high binding capacity and cost-effectiveness. By source, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic binders. Natural binders, such as plant extracts and organic acids, are gaining popularity due to their perceived safety and efficacy. By animal type, the market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, and others.

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of mycotoxin contamination in food and feed crops. Factors such as changing climate conditions, improper storage practices, and the use of contaminated agricultural inputs contribute to the growth of mycotoxin-producing fungi, leading to higher contamination levels. This has increased the demand for mycotoxin binders as a preventive measure to reduce mycotoxin-related health risks.

Regional Analysis

North America: Dominates the market due to stringent regulations regarding mycotoxin levels in food and feed products.

Europe: Significant market share, driven by similar regulatory standards as North America.

Asia Pacific: Expected to witness significant growth due to increasing awareness about food safety and growing demand for high-quality animal feed.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global mycotoxin binders market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., and Novozymes A/S. These players are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and expand their product portfolio.

