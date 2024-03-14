Snack Pellet Equipment Market Growth: Industry worth US$ 2,988.3 Million by 2033

The snack pellet equipment business is a mature industry that is undergoing a period of change because of rising customer demand for better food safety, sustainability, and quality. Rising demand for healthy snacks, flourishing fast food industry, and changing consumer preferences are expected to boost the snack pellet equipment market during the forecast period.

According to Future Market Insights, the global snack pellet equipment market is anticipated to grow from US$ 1800 Mn in 2023 to US$ 2,988.3 Mn by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at 5.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period 2033.

Similarly, introduction of advanced snack pellet equipment with improved machine efficiency and increased speed, and increased usage of automated processing systems are likely to propel the global snack pellet equipment market forward during the next ten years.

Various governments are helping snack pellet equipment manufacturers to produce snack pellet equipment at a large scale by providing subsidies and interest-free loans to support meat processing and related industries.

Key Companies

Clextral

GEA Group

Buhler AG

N.P. & Company, Inc.

Kiremko B.V.

JAS Enterprises

Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery

Tsung Hsing Food Machinery Co., Ltd.

AC Horn Manufacturing

Jinan Dayi Extrusion Machinery Co., Ltd

Mutchall Engineering Pvt. Ltd

Radhe Equipments India

Olam International

The Kraft Heinz Company

PepsiCo Inc.

AGRANA Group

Bonduelle

Dole Food

SVZ International B.V.

Sahyadri Farms

Diana Group S.A.S.

RAJE AGRO FOODS PRIVET LIMITED

Recent Developments

In 2019, Buhler unveiled its latest innovation, the Single-Screw Extruder, engineered to ensure consistent high-quality product output across diverse industries. In a strategic move to expand its portfolio of snack pellet equipment offerings, GEA Germany completed the acquisition of Pavan Group in 2018. This acquisition not only bolstered GEA’s product range but also strengthened its global market presence in snack pellet machinery. August 2021 witnessed the introduction of EVOLUM+ twin-screw extruders by Clextral. These state-of-the-art extruders integrate advanced technology, providing unparalleled levels of flexibility and control to produce products characterized by superior quality and stability. In a development aimed at enhancing its operations, Bonduelle USA, Inc., a family-owned French business specializing in the processing and distribution of canned and frozen vegetables in the United States, announced plans in 2021 to invest a minimum of $5 million to expand its canned and frozen vegetable production capacity at its facility in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Market by Category

By Product Type:

Potato-based

Corn-based

Rice-based

Tapioca-based

Multigrain based

Others

By Equipment Type:

Extrusion

Mixing

Cutting

Drying

Frying

Seasoning

Others (cooling & punching)

By Form:

2D

Tridimensional

Die-face

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

