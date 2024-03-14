How Technology is Revolutionizing the Waste Management Industry?

Waste Management Industry Data Book – Plastic Waste Management, Food Waste Management and Waste Recycling Services Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Waste Management Industry was estimated at USD 1.24 trillion in 2021 and is expanding at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s waste management industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Liquid Waste Management Market Growth & Trends

The global liquid waste management market size is anticipated to reach USD 114.87 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing utilization of water per household globally is expected to drive liquid waste generation in the residential and commercial sectors. Factors, such as stringent regulations coupled with ongoing investments in various industries, such as oil & gas, petrochemical, and chemical, are expected to drive the demand for wastewater secondary treatment equipment, which is expected to further drive the demand for liquid waste management. For instance, The Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL) offers support to local economies and makes the most of federal infrastructure initiatives already in place to meet the demand for wastewater infrastructure in disadvantaged areas of the country.

For instance, the BIL offers USD 11.7 billion through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), with 49% of funds accessible as grants as of March 2022. These aforementioned initiatives will further drive the market expansion in the coming years.The discharge of untreated wastewater and other liquid waste from homes, municipal facilities, and industries into water bodies causes water pollution, thereby, threatening the environment as well as human and animal life. The collection and treatment of sewage and wastewater are very critical for public health as well as clean water. Thus, the U.S. government has introduced stringent regulations and standards for wastewater treatment for both municipal and industrial sectors, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

For instance, The Clean Water Act is a vital federal government act that establishes a regulatory structure for pollutant discharges into water bodies and regulates the quality standards for surface waters. In addition, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has implemented pollution control programs under the Clean Water Act.Industrial & residential waste or sewage is often associated with health concerns since improper disposal of waste leads to pollution, environmental toxicity & degradation, and soil contamination among other nuisances. Strong odor, unsightliness, and other hazards associated with waste, such as breeding grounds for insects and pests, have also made it crucial to develop appropriate processing and treatment facilities for waste.

Food Waste Management Market Growth & Trends

The global food waste management market size is anticipated to reach USD 106.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. Rising concerns over food waste globally, and increasing consumer preference for exotic food items, are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The consumption of ready-to-eat and packaged foods is also predicted to increase as a result of changing lifestyles and an increase in the number of dual-earner families. Growing consumer demand for unusual food items like premium coffee, tropical fruits, and imported goods is anticipated to increase the amount of food that is wasted, which in turn is likely to drive market expansion.

The food industry is undergoing tremendous change such as plastic ban, the rise of veganism, stringent regulatory framework, the presence of e-commerce, the adoption of modern technologies, and waste reduction, and is seeing an increase in international trading of food and food ingredients, which is creating new supply chains, thereby augmenting the market demand.

Increasing per capita income is expected to boost the demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food across the globe, thereby boosting food waste generation. High disposable income of consumers and recovering confidence in the economy are projected to boost the consumption of food and beverages, which in turn, is likely to aid the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Waste Management industry are:

Clean Harbors

Covanta Holding

Daiseki

Hitachi Zosen

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

