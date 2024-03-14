Chlorinated Polyethylene Industry Forecasts Suggest a Striking 7.2% CAGR by 2032, Propelling Global Market Share to Nearly US$ 1.3 Billion

The net worth of the global chlorinated polyethylene market share is expected to reach US$ 1.3 Billion by the year 2032, increasing from US$ 620.2 Million in the year 2021. The global industry is predicted to witness a moderate growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast years of 2022 to 2032.

The replacement of wood and steel with plastics in the construction of doors and windows is driving the demand for chlorinated polyethylene. The sales of chlorinated polyethylene have boomed as a result of the introduction of PVC plastic profiles for doors and windows in rapidly expanding urban areas.

Depending on the application, the chlorinated polyethylene polymer’s chlorine concentration ranges from 35 to 75 percent. As a result, the demand for polymers to mix with PVC for robust, flexible, and stiff applications continuously increases in the global market.

Chlorinated polyethylene CPE 135A has various positive properties, including high tensile strength, filler acceptance, low-temperature performance, flame resistance, and others, making it suitable for manufacturing industrial adhesives impact modifiers, and magnetics.

Key Takeaways in Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

The global chlorinated polyethylene growth estimated in absolute Dollars is figured out to be around US$ 669 Million during the projected analysis period of 2022 to 2032.

On the basis of product type, CPE 135A is the top-selling segment by the chlorinated polyethylene market players and is predicted to be improving at a rate of 7% over the forecast years.

Among the various applications of chlorinated polyethylene , impact modifier is the highest-grossing segment with an overall CAGR of 6.4% predicted for the forecasted time frame.

United States is the dominating country in terms of contribution to the chlorinated polyethylene market size which is calculated to be around US$ 243.5 Million in the year 2022.

Asia Pacific region is the most promising regional market for chlorinated polyethylene that is expanding rapidly with China leading with a total contribution of US$ 50.3 Million in the current year of 2022.

Competitive Landscape in Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

Name of some of the chloromethane market key players include

Weifang Yaxing Chemicals Co. Ltd

Novista Group Co. Ltd

Showa Denko K. K.

Aurora Plastics, LLC

Shandong Xuye New Materials

Shandong Xiangsheng Plastic Industry Co. Ltd

Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co. Ltd

Civo Industry Company Ltd.

DuPont

Recent Developments in Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

In October 2017, Aurora Plastics, LLC, which is a pioneer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds, purchased the compounder division of Lunenburg S&E Specialty Polymers based in Massachusetts of USA. After this purchase, Aurora Plastics, LLC is projected to gain access of rigid PVC powders and flexible PVC pellets, as well as chlorinated polyethylene (CPE) and other unique compounding capabilities and technologies, through the company’s consolidated entity.

In June 2018, PolyOne announced the release of its FireCon-branded chlorinated polyethylene material. It is anticipated to improve the company’s profile by getting used in the jacketing of cable and wire applications for increased weather resistance.

Key Segments

By Product:

CPE 135A

CPE 135B

Others

By Application:

Impact Modifier

Wire & Cable Jacketing

Hose & Tubing

Adhesives

Magnetics

IR ABS

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

