Global Rivet Gun Market Poised for Significant Growth, Reaching US$ 799.9 Million by 2028, Fueled by a Strong 6.1% CAGR

The global rivet gun market anticipates reaching a valuation of US$ 799.9 million by the culmination of the forecast period in 2028. This trajectory is propelled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%, showcasing sustained and substantial growth that surpasses conventional expectations.

The pivotal factor driving this narrative is the orchestrated interplay of various elements contributing to this ascent. Chief among them is the escalating demand for pneumatic rivet guns. Acknowledged for their efficiency and precision, these tools occupy a central role in this synergistic ensemble. Their escalating popularity has cemented their status as indispensable instruments for industries aiming to streamline production processes, thereby making noteworthy contributions to contemporary manufacturing practices.

Evolving Landscape: Concentration, Preferences, and Demand Trends in the Rivet Gun Industry

The rivet gun sector remains characterized by a notable level of concentration, with dominant players commanding a substantial share of market revenue. As the demand for power tools continues to evolve, manufacturers are diligently developing equipment that embodies high power output, durability, and user-friendly attributes.

Despite the growing demand for battery-driven and pneumatic rivet guns, it is projected that manual or hand-operated rivet guns will maintain their dominance, accounting for over half of all rivet gun sales during the envisioned period, as outlined by the FMI report.

Manual and hand-operated rivet guns, owing to their lower cost, maintain a comparatively smaller revenue share than their pneumatic and battery-driven counterparts, according to FMI’s pricing study. However, the augmented functional efficiency exhibited by pneumatic and battery-powered rivet guns is expected to contribute to their increased demand across diverse sectors.

The need for pneumatic rivet guns is poised to experience continued growth, as highlighted by the FMI report. In 2018, pneumatic rivet guns accounted for over half of the global revenue in this domain. The surge in sales of pneumatic rivet guns can be attributed to their enhanced functional efficiency and reduced time consumption.

Distribution Dynamics and Regional Trends in the Rivet Gun Market:

In 2018, traditional offline distribution channels played a pivotal role, constituting more than 60% of the total rivet gun sales. The FMI study underscores that the reliability associated with such purchases continues to attract end-users. Moreover, the firm grip maintained by distributors in the offline domain further fuels the heightened sales of rivet guns through this channel.

The study also illuminates the escalating trend of rivet gun sales through online distribution platforms. Anticipated to grow at an impressive 4.8% year-on-year in 2019, this trajectory is projected to persist. The surge in popularity and the augmented reliability of online sales platforms are the key drivers behind this growing preference.

The demand for rivet guns demonstrates its stronghold in North America and Western Europe, jointly commanding over 40% of the total sales in 2018. The thriving end-user industries in these regions remain instrumental in propelling the revenue stream of the rivet gun market.

Amidst the backdrop of rapid urbanization, infrastructural advancement, and an improving economic landscape, demand for rivet guns is set to surge in developing economies. The FMI study projects significant growth in demand across India, China, and the Southeast Asia & Pacific region.

Key Players:

Some of the key manufacturers covered in this study on the global rivet gun market are GESIPA Blindniettechnik GmbH, Arconic Inc. Atlas Copco AB, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Rivetec s.r.o., Malco Products, SBC, Degometal, Fastening Systems International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, LOBTEX Co., Ltd., JPW Industries Inc, Honsel Umformtechnik GmbH, FAR, Campbell Hausfeld and Astro Pneumatic Tool Company.

Rivet Gun Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type:

Pneumatic Rivet Guns

Manual or Hand Operated Rivet Guns

Battery Operated Rivet guns

On the basis of capacity:

Light duty Rivet Guns (less than 3mm)

Medium duty Rivet Guns (3-5 mm)

Heavy Duty Rivet Guns (> than 5mm)

On the basis of operation type:

Pop Riveting

Slow Hitting

Fast Hitting

On the basis of distribution channel:

Online Sales

Offline Sales (Retailers, Distributors)

On the basis of end use:

Automotive & Transportation

General Manufacturing

Electronics

Building & Construction

Others

On the basis of region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

China

India

Japan

