Automated Brewing Systems Market to Reach US$ 1,609.7 Million by 2033, Driven by Rising Craft Beer Demand and Efficiency Gains

The global automated brewing system market is on track to achieve a substantial valuation of US$ 1,609.7 million by 2033, reflecting a notable increase from its 2023 market value of US$ 1,152.2 million. This upward trajectory is driven by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% anticipated over the decade spanning from 2023 to 2033.

Automated brewing systems have emerged as integral components not only in beer production but also in crafting various alcoholic beverages. These sophisticated systems offer numerous advantages, including enhanced efficiency and consistent quality throughout the brewing process, thereby elevating the industry’s production capabilities.

A key driver behind the sector’s expansion is the rising global demand for beer, coupled with the increased adoption of automation within breweries. These interconnected factors contribute to the growing appeal of automated brewing systems. As the industry continues to evolve, these advanced technologies are poised to revolutionize and optimize beverage production processes on a global scale.

Market Drivers and Industry Innovations:

Craft Beer Trend Among Millennials and Gen Z: The surge in demand for craft beer, particularly among millennials and Gen Z in emerging economies, is a significant driver for the increased adoption of automated brewing systems. Beverage Manufacturers’ Innovation: Major beverage manufacturers are gearing up to introduce novel craft beers in distinctive flavors during the forecast period, capitalizing on the growing consumer interest in unique beverage options.

Notable Industry Developments:

Innovative Non-Alcoholic Beer Launch: In November 2022, Katrina Brewing Co. made its mark in the non-alcoholic beer sector by introducing two captivating flavors, Lime & Sea Salt and Mexican Lager, inspired by authentic Mexican cheladas. This move addresses the year-round craving for invigorating summer flavors and offers a well-balanced crisp lager option that pairs well with various Mexican cuisine. Collaborations and Celebrity Endorsements: A strategic approach by sports groups and celebrities involves collaborating to introduce new beer varieties, aiming to attract a broader customer base. In January 2023, Terre Haute Brewing Company partnered with Indiana State University Athletics to jointly launch Crossroads Cream Ale, demonstrating the power of alliances in expanding the market reach.

Key Insights from the Automated Brewing System Market Analysis:

USA Market Share Projection: The automated brewing system market in the USA is poised to secure a substantial share of approximately 7% over the next decade. Steady Growth in China: The Chinese automated brewing system market is expected to experience steady growth, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 8% throughout the forecast period. Historical Growth Trend: Between 2017 and 2022, the automated brewing system market demonstrated a notable 9% CAGR in its historical performance. Prominence of Mini Brewers: Among product types, mini brewers are foreseen to command a significant share during the assessment period. Global Market Valuation: The worldwide automated brewing system market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,609.7 million by the year 2033.

Focus on Innovation and Industry Collaborations:

Major industry participants are channeling significant investments into research and development endeavors to introduce pioneering solutions. Collaborative initiatives such as partnerships, alliances, and joint ventures with local entities are employed by some companies to extend their geographical reach and jointly innovate advanced systems catering to bulk coffee or beer production needs.

Competitive Landscape in the Automated Brewing System Market:

Prominent players in the global automated brewing system market encompass BREWIE, Brew Jacket LLC, PicoBrew Inc., HomeBrew West, MiniBrew BV, BrewArt, LG Corporation, Kickstarter, PBC Coffee, Speidel Tank-und Behälter bau GmbH, and Williams Warn Ltd., among others.

Automated Brewing System Industry by Category:

By Product Type:

Full-Size Brewer

Mini Brewer

By Capacity:

Less than 5 liters

5 to 10 liters

10 liters and above

By Mechanism:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully Automatic

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

