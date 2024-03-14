Global Advanced Wound Management Industry Aims for a 3.6% CAGR Rally, Projecting an Impressive US$11.5 Billion Market Value by 2033 | According to FMI

The Global Advanced Wound Management Industry is projected to reach a market size of US$8.1 billion by 2023, with a potential increase to US$11.5 billion by 2033. These findings, which are supported by a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6%, demonstrate the industry’s durability and adaptability in the face of adversities.

The year 2020 presented unforeseen challenges for the advanced wound management sector, marked by the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that induced a temporary decline in sales. However, the industry showcased its resilience as the global community rallied with intensified research and development efforts, focusing on innovative wound care solutions. This concerted effort has paved the way for a remarkable recovery, positioning the industry for a gradual and sustained upswing in the demand for advanced wound management products throughout the assessment period.

An exciting development to watch is the integration of biomaterials like alginates and silver into topical wound healing treatments, which is poised to further propel sales. These advancements are inspiring leading industry players to pioneer effective and cutting-edge solutions for advanced wound healing, ensuring a promising future for the market.

Product developments in the advanced wound dressing segment such as hydrogels, collagen, and hydrocolloids are on the cards. Apart from these products, the emergence of negative pressure wound therapy devices will boost sales in the market.

Besides this, government-backed initiatives such as public health insurance schemes in countries including the U.S., the U.K., and China will create lucrative growth opportunities in the advanced wound management industry.

Key Takeaways from the Global Advanced Wound Management Industry Analysis

Advanced wound dressing is anticipated to dominate the product segment.

Based on application, chronic ulcers will witness increasing adoption of advanced wound management.

Hospitals, followed by clinics are expected to account for maximum market sales.

The U.S. is projected to witness high demand in the advanced wound management market, owing to increasing number of diabetic patients in the country.

The U.K. will emerge as a lucrative market with rapid product developments by leading players.

China will exhibit high demand for advanced wound management due to increasing incidence of chronic wounds and reimbursements for medical expenditure.

The advanced wound management industry in India is expected to grow at a steady pace, owing to growing cases of road accidents and chronic wounds.

“Increasing research and development activities aimed at offering advanced wound healing devices and fast-track approvals for novel advanced wound management products are anticipated to propel sales in the market through 2031,” says the FMI analyst.

Growing investments in the healthcare sector, coupled with innovations in advanced wound management products are anticipated to positively shape demand in the upcoming years.

Global Advanced Wound Management Industry Competitive Landscape

As per FMI’s analysis, ConvaTec Group Plc. Coloplast A/S, Molnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Healthcare, and Smith & Nephew PLC. are among the leading players in the market, accounting for approximately 3/4th of the market share.

Key players operating in the advanced wound management market are actively focusing on product innovations, strategic collaboration, mergers, acquisitions, and government approvals as a part of their growth strategies. For instance:

In July 2021, Ethicon Inc., a part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Company, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Designation for the company’s transbronchial microwave ablation technology. The advanced technology uses robotic-assisted bronchoscopy for the treatment of debilitating diseases and conditions.

In July 2021, Illinois-based Medline Industries announced its plan to open a new distribution center worth US$ 100 Mn in the Katy area. The new distribution facility will bring the company’s total employee strength to around 375 employees.

Global Advanced Wound Management Industry by Category

By Product Type:

Advanced wound dressings Alginates Collagens Films Foams Hydrocolloids Hydrofibers Hydrogels

Wound contact layers

Superabsorbent dressings

Negative pressure wound therapy devices Standalone NPWT devices Portable NPWT devices Single-use disposable NPWT devices NPWT accessories



By Application Type:

Chronic ulcers Venous leg ulcers Diabetic foot ulcers Pressure ulcers

Non-healing surgical wounds Traumatic wounds Burn cases



By End-User Type:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Skilled nursing facilities

